PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBP Biosciences Holdings Limited (KBP Biosciences), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of major diseases with large underserved patient populations, today announced upcoming data to be presented at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Annual Meeting, being held in a virtual format from October 22-25, 2020. Frederic Jaisser, Head of the Physiology Department, Cordeliers Research Center, Research Director, INSERM, is presenting an abstract entitled: “The non-steroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist KBP-5074 limits albuminuria with improved efficacy and safety compared to eplerenone.”



KBP-5074 is a novel, non-steroidal, highly-selective mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist (MRA) being developed for patients with hypertension and advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD). KBP Biosciences believes that the availability of an MRA that effectively decreases urinary albumin creatinine ratio (UACR) without increasing the risk of hyperkalemia would be of tremendous clinical use in the treatment of patients with heart failure (HF) and CKD, among other conditions. This pre-clinical study investigated the effect of KBP-5074 on aldosterone-mediated renal injury in the uninephrectomized SD rat CKD model. The results indicated that KBP-5074 showed a significant effect on UACR reduction, with less risk for hyperkalemia, resulting in a wider therapeutic window when compared to eplerenone. The study also showed increased urinary sodium secretion induced by KBP-5074 compared to eplerenone, which correlates with one of the expected mechanisms of action for blood pressure reduction in humans.

Dr. Jaisser said, “The results of this study imply that KBP-5074 could have a wider therapeutic index than eplerenone when considering pharmacologic interventions for aldosterone receptor blockade when the risk of hyperkalemia is a concern.”

Thijs Spoor, CEO of KBP Biosciences, added, “We continue to be excited by the growing body of scientific evidence around the potential role of KBP-5074 in helping patients with Stage 3b/4 chronic kidney disease. We are looking forward to the final data release from our Phase 2b clinical study, which is expected to be later this year.”

About KBP Biosciences

KBP Biosciences is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of major diseases with large underserved patient populations. Headquartered in Princeton, NJ, KBP Biosciences has strong capabilities from discovery and CMC through global clinical development and registration. KBP Biosciences seeks to develop medicines in its principal therapeutic areas of organ protection and infectious diseases by focusing on novel drug candidates with well-established mechanisms of action.

KBP Biosciences’ lead program, KBP-5074, a novel, non-steroidal MRA, is currently completing a Phase 2b clinical study of Stage 3b/4 CKD patients with uncontrolled hypertension. KBP Biosciences is also developing KBP-7072, a potent, third-generation tetracycline, a class of antibiotics with established broad anti-infective activity against both Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria as well as challenging, atypical pathogens.

KBP Biosciences has built a proprietary R&D platform, which includes a compound library that is the basis of new compound discovery, a bacterium library aimed at multi-drug resistant bacteria, and an in vivo pharmacology platform for screening and testing new compounds. KBP Biosciences is actively seeking to identify additional promising therapeutic opportunities and further develop its product portfolio.

