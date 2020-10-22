New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fiber to the x Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798566/?utm_source=GNW

7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. FTTh/p/b, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the FTTa segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR



The Fiber to the x market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.



FTTn/c/k Segment to Record 6.2% CAGR



In the global FTTn/c/k segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 266-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AFL

Alfocom Technology Co., Ltd.

Allied Telesis Holdings K.K.

Altice Europe

America Movil, S.A. de C.V

AT&T, Inc.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL)

China Telecom Corporation Ltd.

CommScope, Inc.

Corning, Inc.

Fiber Optic Telecom Co. Ltd

Fibernet Ltd.

Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

MTN Group

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

OFS Fitel, LLC

Pac Tech

Packaging Technologies GmbH

Packaging Technologies GmbH Shanghai Sun Telecommunication Co., Ltd.

Telkom Sa Soc Ltd

Tellabs, Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vodafone Group PLC

ZTE Corporation

ZTT Group







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798566/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Fiber to the x Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Fiber to the x Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Fiber to the x Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Fiber to the x Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: FTTh/p/b (Architecture) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: FTTh/p/b (Architecture) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: FTTh/p/b (Architecture) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: FTTa (Architecture) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: FTTa (Architecture) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: FTTa (Architecture) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: FTTn/c/k (Architecture) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: FTTn/c/k (Architecture) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: FTTn/c/k (Architecture) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: AON (Distribution Network) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: AON (Distribution Network) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: AON (Distribution Network) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: PON (Distribution Network) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: PON (Distribution Network) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: PON (Distribution Network) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: OLT (Product) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: OLT (Product) Market Worldwide Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: OLT (Product) Market Percentage Share Distribution by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: ONT/ONU (Product) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: ONT/ONU (Product) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: ONT/ONU (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Optical Splitter (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Optical Splitter (Product) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Optical Splitter (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Industrial (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Industrial (Vertical) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Industrial (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Commercial (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Commercial (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Commercial (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Residential (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Residential (Vertical) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Residential (Vertical) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Fiber to the x Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: United States Fiber to the x Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Architecture: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Fiber to the x Market in the United States by

Architecture: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: United States Fiber to the x Market Share Breakdown

by Architecture: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: United States Fiber to the x Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Network: 2020 to

2027



Table 41: Fiber to the x Market in the United States by

Distribution Network: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 42: United States Fiber to the x Market Share Breakdown

by Distribution Network: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: United States Fiber to the x Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Fiber to the x Market in the United States by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 45: United States Fiber to the x Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: United States Fiber to the x Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Fiber to the x Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Vertical in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 48: Fiber to the x Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 49: Canadian Fiber to the x Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Architecture: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Canadian Fiber to the x Historic Market Review by

Architecture in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 51: Fiber to the x Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Architecture for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Canadian Fiber to the x Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Network: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Canadian Fiber to the x Historic Market Review by

Distribution Network in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 54: Fiber to the x Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Network for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 55: Canadian Fiber to the x Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Canadian Fiber to the x Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 57: Fiber to the x Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 58: Canadian Fiber to the x Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Fiber to the x Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Vertical for

2012-2019



Table 60: Canadian Fiber to the x Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 61: Japanese Market for Fiber to the x: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Architecture for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Fiber to the x Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Architecture for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: Japanese Fiber to the x Market Share Analysis by

Architecture: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Japanese Market for Fiber to the x: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution

Network for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Fiber to the x Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Network for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: Japanese Fiber to the x Market Share Analysis by

Distribution Network: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Japanese Market for Fiber to the x: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Fiber to the x Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Japanese Fiber to the x Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fiber to

the x in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Japanese Fiber to the x Market in US$ Million by

Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 72: Fiber to the x Market Share Shift in Japan by

Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 73: Chinese Fiber to the x Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Architecture for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Fiber to the x Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Architecture: 2012-2019



Table 75: Chinese Fiber to the x Market by Architecture:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Chinese Fiber to the x Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Distribution Network for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Fiber to the x Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Distribution Network: 2012-2019



Table 78: Chinese Fiber to the x Market by Distribution

Network: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Chinese Fiber to the x Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Fiber to the x Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 81: Chinese Fiber to the x Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Chinese Demand for Fiber to the x in US$ Million by

Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Fiber to the x Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 84: Chinese Fiber to the x Market Share Breakdown by

Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Fiber to the x Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 85: European Fiber to the x Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 86: Fiber to the x Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: European Fiber to the x Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: European Fiber to the x Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Architecture: 2020-2027



Table 89: Fiber to the x Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Architecture: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: European Fiber to the x Market Share Breakdown by

Architecture: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: European Fiber to the x Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Network: 2020-2027



Table 92: Fiber to the x Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Distribution Network: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: European Fiber to the x Market Share Breakdown by

Distribution Network: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: European Fiber to the x Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 95: Fiber to the x Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: European Fiber to the x Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: European Fiber to the x Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 98: Fiber to the x Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: European Fiber to the x Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 100: Fiber to the x Market in France by Architecture:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 101: French Fiber to the x Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Architecture: 2012-2019



Table 102: French Fiber to the x Market Share Analysis by

Architecture: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Fiber to the x Market in France by Distribution

Network: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: French Fiber to the x Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Distribution Network: 2012-2019



Table 105: French Fiber to the x Market Share Analysis by

Distribution Network: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Fiber to the x Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: French Fiber to the x Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 108: French Fiber to the x Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Fiber to the x Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 110: French Fiber to the x Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 111: French Fiber to the x Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 112: Fiber to the x Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Architecture for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: German Fiber to the x Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Architecture: 2012-2019



Table 114: German Fiber to the x Market Share Breakdown by

Architecture: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Fiber to the x Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution

Network for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: German Fiber to the x Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Distribution Network: 2012-2019



Table 117: German Fiber to the x Market Share Breakdown by

Distribution Network: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Fiber to the x Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: German Fiber to the x Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 120: German Fiber to the x Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Fiber to the x Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: German Fiber to the x Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 123: Fiber to the x Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 124: Italian Fiber to the x Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Architecture for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Fiber to the x Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Architecture: 2012-2019



Table 126: Italian Fiber to the x Market by Architecture:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Italian Fiber to the x Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Distribution Network for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Fiber to the x Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Distribution Network: 2012-2019



Table 129: Italian Fiber to the x Market by Distribution

Network: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 130: Italian Fiber to the x Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Fiber to the x Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 132: Italian Fiber to the x Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Italian Demand for Fiber to the x in US$ Million by

Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Fiber to the x Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 135: Italian Fiber to the x Market Share Breakdown by

Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 136: United Kingdom Market for Fiber to the x: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Architecture

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Fiber to the x Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Architecture for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: United Kingdom Fiber to the x Market Share Analysis

by Architecture: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: United Kingdom Market for Fiber to the x: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution

Network for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Fiber to the x Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Network

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: United Kingdom Fiber to the x Market Share Analysis

by Distribution Network: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: United Kingdom Market for Fiber to the x: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Fiber to the x Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 144: United Kingdom Fiber to the x Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Fiber to the x in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: United Kingdom Fiber to the x Market in US$ Million

by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 147: Fiber to the x Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 148: Rest of Europe Fiber to the x Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Architecture: 2020-2027



Table 149: Fiber to the x Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Architecture: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Rest of Europe Fiber to the x Market Share Breakdown

by Architecture: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Rest of Europe Fiber to the x Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Network: 2020-2027



Table 152: Fiber to the x Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Distribution Network: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Rest of Europe Fiber to the x Market Share Breakdown

by Distribution Network: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Rest of Europe Fiber to the x Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 155: Fiber to the x Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 156: Rest of Europe Fiber to the x Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Rest of Europe Fiber to the x Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 158: Fiber to the x Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Europe Fiber to the x Market Share Analysis

by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 160: Fiber to the x Market in Asia-Pacific by

Architecture: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Asia-Pacific Fiber to the x Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Architecture: 2012-2019



Table 162: Asia-Pacific Fiber to the x Market Share Analysis by

Architecture: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Fiber to the x Market in Asia-Pacific by

Distribution Network: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Asia-Pacific Fiber to the x Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Distribution Network: 2012-2019



Table 165: Asia-Pacific Fiber to the x Market Share Analysis by

Distribution Network: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Fiber to the x Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 167: Asia-Pacific Fiber to the x Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 168: Asia-Pacific Fiber to the x Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Fiber to the x Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 170: Asia-Pacific Fiber to the x Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 171: Asia-Pacific Fiber to the x Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspectiveby Vertical for 2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 172: Rest of World Fiber to the x Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Architecture: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Rest of World Fiber to the x Historic Market Review

by Architecture in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Fiber to the x Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Architecture for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 175: Rest of World Fiber to the x Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Network: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Rest of World Fiber to the x Historic Market Review

by Distribution Network in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Fiber to the x Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Network for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 178: Rest of World Fiber to the x Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Rest of World Fiber to the x Historic Market Review

by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Fiber to the x Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 181: Rest of World Fiber to the x Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Fiber to the x Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Vertical for 2012-2019



Table 183: Rest of World Fiber to the x Market Share Analysis

by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798566/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001