Hong Kong, China, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chief Executive of Hong Kong based brokerage firm HKD Group is stepping down, effective immediately, the company said on Friday.

Matthew Deng, who has been with the company since its inception in 2012, will also give up his position on the board of directors. The company did not give a reason for his departure.

Rebecca Lim, formerly the company's Chief Operating Officer, will replace Deng as CEO. George Chow, a Director of the company, will become Non-executive Chairman of the Board.

"I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished over the past seven years, and it is with great confidence that I hand the success and momentum to Rebecca Lim to further build on the core strengths of HKD Group," Deng said in a statement.

On Wednesday, HKD Group reported a profit of $30 million USD for the third quarter of 2020, matching expectations. But it warned that in the first quarter, earnings from ongoing operations would fall 20 percent to 30 percent below analysts' estimates due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The firm’s objective has always been to bridge investments between the U.S. and Asia and in sticking to their strategy this year, they have managed to generate remarkable profits, in a time where many other companies in the sector are shuttering their doors for good.

HKD Group offers each of their clients a wide array of financial services and investment solutions that are tailored to their needs and focused on assisting them achieve their financial goals. In addition to their personal portfolios they also offer services for business’ and corporations who are looking at creating risk adverse strategies that will create a secondary stream of income for them.

