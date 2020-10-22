Hong Kong, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong based brokerage firm, Bernet International, today announced that Lisa Yang plans to step down as its Chief Legal Officer. Ms. Yang has served Bernet International’s first Chief Legal Officer since 2016. In that time, she has built the firm’s legal department and led the legal and regulatory aspects of Bernet International’s evolution from a small boutique brokerage to a large firm with global reach.

"Lisa has been a great partner and has exemplified what it means to be a great legal counsel. Not only has Lisa helped steer us through a growing set of legal and regulatory requirements, but she has always offered thoughtful counsel on a wide range of business topics beyond the traditional general counsel remit," said Felix Kern, Bernet International Managing Partner. "And just as important, from a standing start she has built an outstanding global legal team that stands us in great stead for the future. I wish Lisa continued success in all her future endeavors."

"I’d like to thank Felix and the Board for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to advise the company through significant growth and change," said Ms. Yang. "While I plan to take a moment and recharge for the first time in my career, I look forward to the Bernet International will continue to go from strength to strength and I’ll be cheering the company on at every step."

