Sara Hale, Founder and Managing Partner of Coastal Cloud. Sara has led the company and specifically the Public Sector vertical in the development and success of numerous industry accelerator solutions. Her work in the Emergency Management and Care4COVID along with building an agile and highly skilled on-shore workforce model can be directly attributed to Coastal Clouds high growth and industry leading customer satisfaction. #1 on G2.com, 5/5 Salesforce AppExchange, Best Place to Work - Inc.com Editors List

Coastal Cloud has earned the AppExchange Consulting "Expert" rating through their work across the country providing mostly State, Regional and Local Solutions through their Salesforce Accelerators; Care4COVID CARES Act (HEROES Act) Care4COVID Testing, Quarantine, Site Management, Vaccine Management, Critical Asset & Resource Management Grants Management Emergency Management (Disaster, Hurricane, Flood, Fire) Workforce Development Economic Development Connected Government 311 (City, Region) including Field Service

Palm Coast, FL USA, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Cloud, an award-winning provider of consulting, implementation and managed services to businesses, government and nonprofits, today announced it has achieved “Salesforce Expert Navigator” designation for delivering custom solutions to the public sector in response to COVID-19.

When the pandemic first began, Americans lacked information about when, how and where to get tested. Then, once test kits became available, the delay in the testing cycle proved agonizing and dangerous for many patients and their families.

Knowing how to deliver custom solutions and how to scale them quickly, Coastal Cloud’s team leapt into action. In less than one month, the company developed and launched a cloud-based program called Care4COVID. The solution reduced the testing cycle from weeks to days, and also, significantly accelerated the time in which people could be notified of their test results. By eliminating human-generated errors and inconsistencies within the process, Coastal Cloud’s resolution also improved the accuracy and reliability of the test results themselves.

For Coastal Cloud’s innovative Care4COVID program, as well as related efforts that helped emergency and disaster relief efforts during Florida’s active hurricane season, Coastal Cloud has been recognized by Salesforce.com as a Salesforce Navigator Expert in the public sector.

“We are honored to achieve this designation, and especially proud to do so during a global pandemic,” said Sara Hale, Coastal Cloud founder and president. “We are grateful to our dedicated team, which came through with the skills and know-how to help the nation respond to this terrible threat to people’s health and to bring relief to hard-hit businesses as well.”

As America continues to battle against the pandemic, the Care4COVID program is expanding, enabling new capabilities all the time, Hale said. Currently, Coastal Cloud is working closely with Salesforce and its customers on vaccine solutions, and preparing for potential new business relief efforts such as the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act (HEROES Act).

About Salesforce Expert Navigators

Salesforce Expert Navigators are agency or consulting partners recognized for their practice expertise for a specific Salesforce product or industry. A designation within the Salesforce Partner Program, Master Navigators must achieve specific goals and delivery objectives, as well as drive customer success with multiple, validated Salesforce implementations.

Coastal Cloud has also achieved the Consulting Navigator “Expert” designation in multiple products utilized in their public sector accelerators, including Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, and Community Cloud.





About Coastal Cloud

Coastal Cloud is an award-winning Salesforce Platinum Partner that provides consulting, implementation and managed services to businesses, nonprofits, and the public sector. Founded in 2012, the company offers insight and expertise to a wide variety of industries, including communications and media, healthcare, high-tech, manufacturing, private equity and more. Coastal Cloud has earned a 5/5 customer satisfaction rating on the Salesforce AppExchange and is the #1 rated consulting partner on G2Crowd.com. Coastal Cloud attributes its success to a unique company culture, nimble expertise, onshore-only teams, and a relentless focus on delivering quality and forging long-term customer relationships. For more information, go to the Coastal Cloud website.

Salesforce.com has maintained its position as the #1 platform for customer relationship management and has extended the platform to address specific needs in every industry, including the Public Sector. Salesforce and others are trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

