Denver, CO, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YES Communities is announcing a ground up development to be built in late 2021. The community, Dwelling at New Braunfels, is a new and unique affordable housing development conveniently located on Orion Drive, just 5 miles from downtown New Braunfels.

YES Communities aims to make home ownership in the New Braunfels area more affordable with over 270 brand new manufactured homes. Dwelling at New Braunfels will be designed by Open Studio’s architects and will feature modern home designs and natural finishes not typically found in existing manufactured housing. Landscape design will be completed by MP Studios and the entire community will be engineered by Moeller & Associates. The innovative development will boast resort style amenities such as a quarter-mile loop trail, beach entry swimming pool, fitness center, dog park, experiential playground featuring play towers, landforms, rope climbers and swings, as well as an outdoor living area with kitchen and patio.

The 2020 median home price in New Braunfels is $280,000. This causes many workers in the region to live in remote areas and commute over an hour each way for retail and hospitality work. The Dwelling at New Braunfels development will offer affordable housing within city limits, making it easier and more cost effective for workers to live near their place of employment.

YES Communities CEO Steven Schaub, MP Studios, Moeller & Associates, and the Dirt Boys will begin work on the project right away to meet the project completion date which is slated for late 2021. “The innovative design and modern amenities our company is putting into Dwelling at New Braunfels will revolutionize affordable housing in this region. We are thrilled to create a community that will give our residents access to great jobs, as well as, more time to spend with family,” said Schaub.

MP Studio landscape architect, Mark Padilla, shares his excitement about the project “We love being a part of meaningful placemaking—we’ve designed Dwelling at New Braunfels to provide a multifaceted experience of active, naturalistic, and shared community space that has soul. The landscape is a series of outdoor rooms, lawns, paths, and venues for community programming surrounded by a pond, plantings of native trees, shrubs and beautiful pollinators.”

YES Communities is an operator of manufactured housing communities and based in Denver, Colorado. YES has been recognized as the Manufactured Housing Institute's "Community Operator of the Year" from 2009 to 2019.

