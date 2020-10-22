New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Energy Efficient Glass Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798502/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.5% over the period 2020-2027. Hard Coat, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.3% CAGR and reach US$12.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Soft Coat segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR

The Energy Efficient Glass market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 372-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Abrisa Technologies
  • Bendheim
  • Central Glass Co., Ltd.
  • CSG Holding Co. Ltd.
  • Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd
  • GSC Glass Ltd.
  • Guardian Glass
  • Kaphs S.A.
  • Morley Glass & Glazing Ltd.
  • Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.
  • Saint-Gobain SA
  • SCHOTT AG
  • Sedak GmbH & Co. KG
  • Sisecam Group
  • Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation
  • Vitro Architectural Glass




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798502/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Energy Efficient Glass - Market Overview
Global Competitor Market Shares
Energy Efficient Glass Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Cold Climatic Conditions - Major Growth Area for Soft Coated
Energy Efficient Glass
Construction and Transportation Industries Accelerate Demand
for Energy Efficient Glass Market
Increased Awareness on Global Warming to Fuel Market Growth
Inadequate Supply of Raw Materials - A Restraining Factor
Europe - A Dominant Force
Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Energy Efficient Glass Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Energy Efficient Glass Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Energy Efficient Glass Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Hard Coat (Coating) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Hard Coat (Coating) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Hard Coat (Coating) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Soft Coat (Coating) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Soft Coat (Coating) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: Soft Coat (Coating) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Single Glazing (Glazing) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: Single Glazing (Glazing) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 12: Single Glazing (Glazing) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 13: Double Glazing (Glazing) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 14: Double Glazing (Glazing) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 15: Double Glazing (Glazing) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Triple Glazing (Glazing) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 17: Triple Glazing (Glazing) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 18: Triple Glazing (Glazing) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 19: Building & Construction (Application) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2020 through 2027

Table 20: Building & Construction (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019

Table 21: Building & Construction (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 22: Automotive (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 23: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 24: Automotive (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Energy Efficient Glass Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Energy Efficient Glass Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Coating: 2020 to 2027

Table 29: Energy Efficient Glass Market in the United States by
Coating: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 30: United States Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 31: United States Energy Efficient Glass Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Glazing: 2020 to 2027

Table 32: Energy Efficient Glass Market in the United States by
Glazing: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 33: United States Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Glazing: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 34: United States Energy Efficient Glass Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 35: Energy Efficient Glass Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 36: Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Energy Efficient Glass Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Coating: 2020 to 2027

Table 38: Canadian Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market
Review by Coating in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 39: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Coating for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 40: Canadian Energy Efficient Glass Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Glazing: 2020 to 2027

Table 41: Canadian Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market
Review by Glazing in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 42: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Glazing for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 43: Canadian Energy Efficient Glass Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 44: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019

Table 45: Canadian Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Energy Efficient Glass: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Coating for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 47: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Coating for the Period
2012-2019

Table 48: Japanese Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Analysis
by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 49: Japanese Market for Energy Efficient Glass: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Glazing for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 50: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Glazing for the Period
2012-2019

Table 51: Japanese Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Analysis
by Glazing: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Energy
Efficient Glass in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 53: Japanese Energy Efficient Glass Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019

Table 54: Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Energy Efficient Glass Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Coating for the Period 2020-2027

Table 56: Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Coating: 2012-2019

Table 57: Chinese Energy Efficient Glass Market by Coating:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 58: Chinese Energy Efficient Glass Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Glazing for the Period 2020-2027

Table 59: Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Glazing: 2012-2019

Table 60: Chinese Energy Efficient Glass Market by Glazing:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 61: Chinese Demand for Energy Efficient Glass in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 62: Energy Efficient Glass Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 63: Chinese Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Energy Efficient Glass Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 64: European Energy Efficient Glass Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 65: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 66: European Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 67: European Energy Efficient Glass Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Coating: 2020-2027

Table 68: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Europe in US$
Million by Coating: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 69: European Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 70: European Energy Efficient Glass Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Glazing: 2020-2027

Table 71: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Europe in US$
Million by Glazing: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 72: European Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Glazing: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 73: European Energy Efficient Glass Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 74: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 75: European Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 76: Energy Efficient Glass Market in France by Coating:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 77: French Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Coating: 2012-2019

Table 78: French Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Analysis
by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 79: Energy Efficient Glass Market in France by Glazing:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 80: French Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Glazing: 2012-2019

Table 81: French Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Analysis
by Glazing: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 82: Energy Efficient Glass Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 83: French Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 84: French Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

GERMANY
Table 85: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Coating for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 86: German Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Coating: 2012-2019

Table 87: German Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Breakdown
by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 88: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Glazing for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 89: German Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Glazing: 2012-2019

Table 90: German Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Breakdown
by Glazing: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 91: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 92: German Energy Efficient Glass Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 93: Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 94: Italian Energy Efficient Glass Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Coating for the Period 2020-2027

Table 95: Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Coating: 2012-2019

Table 96: Italian Energy Efficient Glass Market by Coating:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 97: Italian Energy Efficient Glass Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Glazing for the Period 2020-2027

Table 98: Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Glazing: 2012-2019

Table 99: Italian Energy Efficient Glass Market by Glazing:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 100: Italian Demand for Energy Efficient Glass in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 101: Energy Efficient Glass Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 102: Italian Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Energy Efficient Glass:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Coating for the Period 2020-2027

Table 104: Energy Efficient Glass Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Coating for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 105: United Kingdom Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Analysis by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Energy Efficient Glass:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Glazing for the Period 2020-2027

Table 107: Energy Efficient Glass Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Glazing for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 108: United Kingdom Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Analysis by Glazing: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 109: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Energy Efficient Glass in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027

Table 110: United Kingdom Energy Efficient Glass Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 111: Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 112: Spanish Energy Efficient Glass Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Coating: 2020 to 2027

Table 113: Spanish Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market
Review by Coating in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 114: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Coating for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 115: Spanish Energy Efficient Glass Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Glazing: 2020 to 2027

Table 116: Spanish Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market
Review by Glazing in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 117: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Glazing for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 118: Spanish Energy Efficient Glass Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 119: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019

Table 120: Spanish Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

RUSSIA
Table 121: Russian Energy Efficient Glass Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Coating: 2020 to 2027

Table 122: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Russia by Coating:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 123: Russian Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 124: Russian Energy Efficient Glass Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Glazing: 2020 to 2027

Table 125: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Russia by Glazing:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 126: Russian Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Glazing: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 127: Russian Energy Efficient Glass Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 128: Energy Efficient Glass Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 129: Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 130: Rest of Europe Energy Efficient Glass Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Coating: 2020-2027

Table 131: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Coating: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 132: Rest of Europe Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 133: Rest of Europe Energy Efficient Glass Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Glazing: 2020-2027

Table 134: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Glazing: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 135: Rest of Europe Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Glazing: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 136: Rest of Europe Energy Efficient Glass Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 137: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 138: Rest of Europe Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Asia-Pacific Energy Efficient Glass Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 140: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 141: Asia-Pacific Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 142: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Asia-Pacific by
Coating: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 143: Asia-Pacific Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Coating: 2012-2019

Table 144: Asia-Pacific Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Analysis by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 145: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Asia-Pacific by
Glazing: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 146: Asia-Pacific Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Glazing: 2012-2019

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Analysis by Glazing: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 148: Energy Efficient Glass Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 151: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Coating for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 152: Australian Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Coating: 2012-2019

Table 153: Australian Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 154: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Glazing for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 155: Australian Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Glazing: 2012-2019

Table 156: Australian Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Glazing: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 157: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 158: Australian Energy Efficient Glass Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 159: Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 160: Indian Energy Efficient Glass Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Coating: 2020 to 2027

Table 161: Indian Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market Review
by Coating in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 162: Energy Efficient Glass Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Coating for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 163: Indian Energy Efficient Glass Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Glazing: 2020 to 2027

Table 164: Indian Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market Review
by Glazing in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 165: Energy Efficient Glass Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Glazing for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 166: Indian Energy Efficient Glass Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 167: Energy Efficient Glass Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019

Table 168: Indian Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 169: Energy Efficient Glass Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Coating for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 170: South Korean Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Coating: 2012-2019

Table 171: Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 172: Energy Efficient Glass Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Glazing for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 173: South Korean Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Glazing: 2012-2019

Table 174: Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Glazing: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 175: Energy Efficient Glass Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 176: South Korean Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 177: Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Energy Efficient
Glass: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Coating for the Period 2020-2027

Table 179: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Coating
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Energy Efficient Glass Market
Share Analysis by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Energy Efficient
Glass: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Glazing for the Period 2020-2027

Table 182: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Glazing
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Energy Efficient Glass Market
Share Analysis by Glazing: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Energy Efficient Glass in US$ Million by Application: 2020
to 2027

Table 185: Rest of Asia-Pacific Energy Efficient Glass Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 186: Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 187: Latin American Energy Efficient Glass Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

Table 188: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 189: Latin American Energy Efficient Glass Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027

Table 190: Latin American Energy Efficient Glass Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Coating for the Period 2020-2027

Table 191: Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Coating: 2012-2019

Table 192: Latin American Energy Efficient Glass Marketby
Coating: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 193: Latin American Energy Efficient Glass Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Glazing for the Period 2020-2027

Table 194: Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Glazing: 2012-2019

Table 195: Latin American Energy Efficient Glass Marketby
Glazing: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 196: Latin American Demand for Energy Efficient Glass in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 197: Energy Efficient Glass Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 198: Latin American Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 199: Argentinean Energy Efficient Glass Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Coating: 2020-2027

Table 200: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Coating: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 201: Argentinean Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 202: Argentinean Energy Efficient Glass Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Glazing: 2020-2027

Table 203: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Glazing: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 204: Argentinean Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Glazing: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 205: Argentinean Energy Efficient Glass Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 206: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 207: Argentinean Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 208: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Brazil by Coating:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 209: Brazilian Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Coating: 2012-2019

Table 210: Brazilian Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Analysis by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 211: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Brazil by Glazing:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 212: Brazilian Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Glazing: 2012-2019

Table 213: Brazilian Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Analysis by Glazing: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 214: Energy Efficient Glass Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 215: Brazilian Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 216: Brazilian Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027

MEXICO
Table 217: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Coating for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 218: Mexican Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Coating: 2012-2019

Table 219: Mexican Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 220: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Glazing for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 221: Mexican Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Glazing: 2012-2019

Table 222: Mexican Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Glazing: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 223: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 224: Mexican Energy Efficient Glass Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 225: Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 226: Rest of Latin America Energy Efficient Glass Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Coating: 2020 to
2027

Table 227: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Rest of Latin
America by Coating: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019

Table 228: Rest of Latin America Energy Efficient Glass Market
Share Breakdown by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 229: Rest of Latin America Energy Efficient Glass Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Glazing: 2020 to
2027

Table 230: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Rest of Latin
America by Glazing: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019

Table 231: Rest of Latin America Energy Efficient Glass Market
Share Breakdown by Glazing: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 232: Rest of Latin America Energy Efficient Glass Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 233: Energy Efficient Glass Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019

Table 234: Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 235: The Middle East Energy Efficient Glass Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 236: Energy Efficient Glass Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 237: The Middle East Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 238: The Middle East Energy Efficient Glass Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Coating: 2020 to 2027

Table 239: The Middle East Energy Efficient Glass Historic
Marketby Coating in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 240: Energy Efficient Glass Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Coating for 2012,2020,
and 2027

Table 241: The Middle East Energy Efficient Glass Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Glazing: 2020 to 2027

Table 242: The Middle East Energy Efficient Glass Historic
Marketby Glazing in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 243: Energy Efficient Glass Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Glazing for 2012,2020,
and 2027

Table 244: The Middle East Energy Efficient Glass Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027

Table 245: Energy Efficient Glass Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019

Table 246: The Middle East Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IRAN
Table 247: Iranian Market for Energy Efficient Glass: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Coating for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 248: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Coating for the Period
2012-2019

Table 249: Iranian Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Analysis
by Coating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 250: Iranian Market for Energy Efficient Glass: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Glazing for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 251: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Glazing for the Period
2012-2019

Table 252: Iranian Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Analysis
by Glazing: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 253: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Energy
Efficient Glass in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 254: Iranian Energy Efficient Glass Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019

Table 255: Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 256: Israeli Energy Efficient Glass Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Coating: 2020-2027

Table 257: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Israel in US$
Million by Coating: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798502/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001