New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Emergency Lighting Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798488/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Industrial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Residential segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR



The Emergency Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.



Commercial Segment to Record 3.1% CAGR



In the global Commercial segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$987.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 481-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.

ams AG

Arrow Emergency Lighting Ltd.

ARTS Energy

Beghelli SpA

Daisalux S.A.U.

Digital Lumens

Eaton Corporation

Emergency Lighting Products Ltd.

Emerson Electric Company

Fulham Co., Inc.

Hubbel Lighting Inc.

IOTA Engineering LLC

Legrand SA

Mcwong Internatinal Inc.

Philips Lighting BV

R. Stahl AG

Schneider Electric SA

Taurac

Ventilux Ltd.

Zumtobel Group AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798488/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Emergency Lighting Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Market Analysis

Product Overview

Product Definition and Overview

LED Gains Preferencefor Emergency Lighting

Leading Players

Emergency Light Test System

Market Share of Major Players



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technological Advancements Drive Growth

Incandescent Bulbs Give Way to LED Lights

Resurgence in Construction Activity Spurd Market Growth.

Emergency Lighting in an Era of IoT transformation

Smart Buildings to Spur Demand for Emergency Lights

Investments on Rise in Emergency Lighting Backup Power

Advancements in Emergency Lighting Technology Ensure Safer

Buildings

Intelligent Emergency Lighting Adds Value to Smart Buildings

Penetration of Wireless Technology On Rise in Emergency

Lighting Market

Market Challenges



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Emergency Lighting Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Emergency Lighting Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Emergency Lighting Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Industrial (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Industrial (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Residential (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Residential (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Residential (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Commercial (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Commercial (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Commercial (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Ni-Cd (Battery Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Ni-Cd (Battery Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Ni-Cd (Battery Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Ni-MH (Battery Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Ni-MH (Battery Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Ni-MH (Battery Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Lithium-Ion (Battery Type) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Lithium-Ion (Battery Type) Global Historic Demand in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Lithium-Ion (Battery Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other Battery Types (Battery Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Other Battery Types (Battery Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Other Battery Types (Battery Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 28: LED (Light Source) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: LED (Light Source) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: LED (Light Source) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Incandescent (Light Source) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Incandescent (Light Source) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 33: Incandescent (Light Source) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Other Light Sources (Light Source) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 35: Other Light Sources (Light Source) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 36: Other Light Sources (Light Source) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Self-contained (Power Systems) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Self-contained (Power Systems) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 39: Self-contained (Power Systems) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 40: Central (Power Systems) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Central (Power Systems) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 42: Central (Power Systems) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Hybrid (Power Systems) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Hybrid (Power Systems) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 45: Hybrid (Power Systems) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Emergency Lighting Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: United States Emergency Lighting Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Emergency Lighting Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 48: Emergency Lighting Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: United States Emergency Lighting Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Emergency Lighting Market in the United States by

Battery Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 51: United States Emergency Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: United States Emergency Lighting Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Light Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Emergency Lighting Market in the United States by

Light Source: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 54: United States Emergency Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Light Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: United States Emergency Lighting Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Power Systems: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Emergency Lighting Market in the United States by

Power Systems: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 57: United States Emergency Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Power Systems: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 58: Canadian Emergency Lighting Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Emergency Lighting Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 60: Canadian Emergency Lighting Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Canadian Emergency Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Canadian Emergency Lighting Historic Market Review by

Battery Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 63: Emergency Lighting Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Battery Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 64: Canadian Emergency Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Light Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Canadian Emergency Lighting Historic Market Review by

Light Source in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 66: Emergency Lighting Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Light Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Canadian Emergency Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Power Systems: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Canadian Emergency Lighting Historic Market Review by

Power Systems in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 69: Emergency Lighting Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Power Systems for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 70: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Emergency

Lighting in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Japanese Emergency Lighting Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Emergency Lighting Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Japanese Market for Emergency Lighting: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Battery Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Emergency Lighting Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: Japanese Emergency Lighting Market Share Analysis by

Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Japanese Market for Emergency Lighting: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Light Source for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Emergency Lighting Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Light Source for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: Japanese Emergency Lighting Market Share Analysis by

Light Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Japanese Market for Emergency Lighting: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Power Systems for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Emergency Lighting Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Power Systems for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: Japanese Emergency Lighting Market Share Analysis by

Power Systems: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 82: Chinese Demand for Emergency Lighting in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Emergency Lighting Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Chinese Emergency Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Chinese Emergency Lighting Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Battery Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Emergency Lighting Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019



Table 87: Chinese Emergency Lighting Market by Battery Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Chinese Emergency Lighting Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Light Source for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Emergency Lighting Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Light Source: 2012-2019



Table 90: Chinese Emergency Lighting Market by Light Source:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Chinese Emergency Lighting Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Power Systems for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Emergency Lighting Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Power Systems: 2012-2019



Table 93: Chinese Emergency Lighting Market by Power Systems:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Emergency Lighting Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 94: European Emergency Lighting Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 95: Emergency Lighting Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 96: European Emergency Lighting Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: European Emergency Lighting Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 98: Emergency Lighting Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: European Emergency Lighting Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: European Emergency Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2020-2027



Table 101: Emergency Lighting Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Battery Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: European Emergency Lighting Market Share Breakdown

by Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: European Emergency Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Light Source: 2020-2027



Table 104: Emergency Lighting Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Light Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: European Emergency Lighting Market Share Breakdown

by Light Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: European Emergency Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Power Systems: 2020-2027



Table 107: Emergency Lighting Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Power Systems: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: European Emergency Lighting Market Share Breakdown

by Power Systems: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 109: Emergency Lighting Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 110: French Emergency Lighting Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: French Emergency Lighting Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 112: Emergency Lighting Market in France by Battery Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: French Emergency Lighting Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: French Emergency Lighting Market Share Analysis by

Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Emergency Lighting Market in France by Light Source:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 116: French Emergency Lighting Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Light Source: 2012-2019



Table 117: French Emergency Lighting Market Share Analysis by

Light Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Emergency Lighting Market in France by Power

Systems: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: French Emergency Lighting Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Power Systems: 2012-2019



Table 120: French Emergency Lighting Market Share Analysis by

Power Systems: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 121: Emergency Lighting Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: German Emergency Lighting Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: Emergency Lighting Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Emergency Lighting Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: German Emergency Lighting Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019



Table 126: German Emergency Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Emergency Lighting Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Light Source for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: German Emergency Lighting Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Light Source: 2012-2019



Table 129: German Emergency Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Light Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Emergency Lighting Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Power Systems for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: German Emergency Lighting Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Power Systems: 2012-2019



Table 132: German Emergency Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Power Systems: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 133: Italian Demand for Emergency Lighting in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Emergency Lighting Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 135: Italian Emergency Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Italian Emergency Lighting Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Battery Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Emergency Lighting Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019



Table 138: Italian Emergency Lighting Market by Battery Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Italian Emergency Lighting Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Light Source for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Emergency Lighting Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Light Source: 2012-2019



Table 141: Italian Emergency Lighting Market by Light Source:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Italian Emergency Lighting Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Power Systems for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Emergency Lighting Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Power Systems: 2012-2019



Table 144: Italian Emergency Lighting Market by Power Systems:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 145: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Emergency Lighting in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: United Kingdom Emergency Lighting Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 147: Emergency Lighting Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: United Kingdom Market for Emergency Lighting: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Battery Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Emergency Lighting Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 150: United Kingdom Emergency Lighting Market Share

Analysis by Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: United Kingdom Market for Emergency Lighting: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Light Source

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Emergency Lighting Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Light Source for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 153: United Kingdom Emergency Lighting Market Share

Analysis by Light Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: United Kingdom Market for Emergency Lighting: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Power Systems

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Emergency Lighting Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Power Systems for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 156: United Kingdom Emergency Lighting Market Share

Analysis by Power Systems: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 157: Spanish Emergency Lighting Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Emergency Lighting Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 159: Spanish Emergency Lighting Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Spanish Emergency Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Spanish Emergency Lighting Historic Market Review by

Battery Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 162: Emergency Lighting Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Battery Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 163: Spanish Emergency Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Light Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Spanish Emergency Lighting Historic Market Review by

Light Source in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: Emergency Lighting Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Light Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: Spanish Emergency Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Power Systems: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Spanish Emergency Lighting Historic Market Review by

Power Systems in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Emergency Lighting Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Power Systems for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 169: Russian Emergency Lighting Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Emergency Lighting Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Emergency Lighting Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Russian Emergency Lighting Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Emergency Lighting Market in Russia by Battery Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 174: Russian Emergency Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Russian Emergency Lighting Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Light Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Emergency Lighting Market in Russia by Light Source:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 177: Russian Emergency Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Light Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Russian Emergency Lighting Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Power Systems: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Emergency Lighting Market in Russia by Power

Systems: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 180: Russian Emergency Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Power Systems: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 181: Rest of Europe Emergency Lighting Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 182: Emergency Lighting Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Rest of Europe Emergency Lighting Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Rest of Europe Emergency Lighting Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2020-2027



Table 185: Emergency Lighting Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Battery Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 186: Rest of Europe Emergency Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Rest of Europe Emergency Lighting Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Light Source: 2020-2027



Table 188: Emergency Lighting Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Light Source: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 189: Rest of Europe Emergency Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Light Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Rest of Europe Emergency Lighting Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Power Systems: 2020-2027



Table 191: Emergency Lighting Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Power Systems: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 192: Rest of Europe Emergency Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Power Systems: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

LED Lighting Gains Traction

Table 193: Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 194: Emergency Lighting Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 195: Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Emergency Lighting Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 197: Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 199: Emergency Lighting Market in Asia-Pacific by Battery

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 200: Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting Market Share

Analysis by Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Emergency Lighting Market in Asia-Pacific by Light

Source: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 203: Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Light Source: 2012-2019



Table 204: Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting Market Share

Analysis by Light Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Emergency Lighting Market in Asia-Pacific by Power

Systems: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Power Systems: 2012-2019



Table 207: Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting Market Share

Analysis by Power Systems: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 208: Emergency Lighting Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Australian Emergency Lighting Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 210: Emergency Lighting Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Emergency Lighting Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Australian Emergency Lighting Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019



Table 213: Australian Emergency Lighting Market Share Breakdown

by Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Emergency Lighting Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Light Source for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 215: Australian Emergency Lighting Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Light Source: 2012-2019



Table 216: Australian Emergency Lighting Market Share Breakdown

by Light Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Emergency Lighting Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Power Systems for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 218: Australian Emergency Lighting Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Power Systems: 2012-2019



Table 219: Australian Emergency Lighting Market Share Breakdown

by Power Systems: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 220: Indian Emergency Lighting Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 221: Emergency Lighting Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 222: Indian Emergency Lighting Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Indian Emergency Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 224: Indian Emergency Lighting Historic Market Review by

Battery Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 225: Emergency Lighting Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Battery Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 226: Indian Emergency Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Light Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 227: Indian Emergency Lighting Historic Market Review by

Light Source in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 228: Emergency Lighting Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Light Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 229: Indian Emergency Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Power Systems: 2020 to 2027



Table 230: Indian Emergency Lighting Historic Market Review by

Power Systems in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 231: Emergency Lighting Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Power Systems for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 232: Emergency Lighting Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 233: South Korean Emergency Lighting Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 234: Emergency Lighting Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 235: Emergency Lighting Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 236: South Korean Emergency Lighting Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019



Table 237: Emergency Lighting Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 238: Emergency Lighting Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Light

Source for the Period 2020-2027



Table 239: South Korean Emergency Lighting Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Light Source: 2012-2019



Table 240: Emergency Lighting Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Light Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 241: Emergency Lighting Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Power

Systems for the Period 2020-2027



Table 242: South Korean Emergency Lighting Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Power Systems: 2012-2019



Table 243: Emergency Lighting Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Power Systems: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 244: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Emergency Lighting in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 245: Rest of Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 246: Emergency Lighting Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 247: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Emergency Lighting:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Battery Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 248: Emergency Lighting Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 249: Rest of Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting Market Share

Analysis by Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 250: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Emergency Lighting:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Light

Source for the Period 2020-2027



Table 251: Emergency Lighting Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Light Source for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 252: Rest of Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting Market Share

Analysis by Light Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 253: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Emergency Lighting:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Power

Systems for the Period 2020-2027



Table 254: Emergency Lighting Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Power Systems for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 255: Rest of Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting Market Share

Analysis by Power Systems: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 256: Latin American Emergency Lighting Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 257: Emergency Lighting Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 258: Latin American Emergency Lighting Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 259: Latin American Demand for Emergency Lighting in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798488/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001