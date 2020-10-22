WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's #1 digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, will feature its unparalleled, peer-driven content at its upcoming 2020 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit on October 26. HMG Strategy’s digital CIO and CISO summits bring together renowned thought leaders to examine the most pressing leadership, strategic, technological and career challenges technology executives face today.
These issues include increased efforts to address the underrepresentation and often underpayment of women in the field of technology compared to their male peers. Technology and business leaders face significant challenges in attracting young women to STEM professions, as well as difficulties in retaining female technology professionals in the early stages of their careers. Technology and business leaders are taking actionable steps to address these concerns and continue the advancement of women in technology.
“Women are a powerful yet underrepresented group in the technology sector who often face unique barriers to advancement,” said Jennifer Wesson Greenman, CIO, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global who is both a Chairperson and a speaker at the upcoming summit. “I’m honored to participate in the HMG Global Women in Technology Summit so that I can learn from other female technology executives and contribute to the professional growth of my colleagues across all industries.”
On October 26, HMG Strategy will be hosting its inaugural 2020 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit. This event, which is designed by senior female technology executives, will focus on the accomplishments of global female technology leaders. The summit provides an international platform for women in technology to explore the topics they believe are crucial for the continued advancement of women in tech driving the wave of change in the C-suite. Prominent female technology executives speaking at this event will include:
Strategic Partners for the 2020 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit include Darktrace, Globant, Slack, Softtek, and Zoom.
To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit and to register for the event, click here.
To view HMG Strategy’s full lineup of upcoming summits, click here.
On October 27, HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2020 HMG Live! San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit. Accomplished technology executives speaking at this event will include:
Strategic Partners for the 2020 HMG Live! San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit include Darktrace, Informatica, Ivanti, SIM San Diego, Sonatype, and Zerto.
To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.
To view HMG Strategy’s full lineup of upcoming summits, click here.
On October 29, HMG Strategy will host its 2020 HMG Live! New York CISO Executive Leadership Summit. Leading technology executives speaking at this event will include:
Strategic Partners for the 2020 HMG Live! New York CISO Executive Leadership Summit include Awake Security, Darktrace, Duo Security, Forescout Technologies, Obsidian Security, Okta, Tanium, Tessian and Zoom.
To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! New York CISO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.
To view HMG Strategy’s full lineup of upcoming summits, click here.
HMG Strategy will host its 2020 HMG Live! Philadelphia CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 5th. Prominent technology leaders speaking at this event will include:
Strategic Partners for the 2020 HMG Live! Philadelphia CIO Executive Leadership Summit include BetterCloud, Darktrace, Ivanti, RingCentral, Okta, Rimini Street, and SIM Philadelphia.
To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! Philadelphia CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.
To view HMG Strategy’s full lineup of upcoming summits, click here.
HMG Strategy has also received exceptional interest in its webinars through the strength of the 400,000+ technology executives in its community and the quality of the content it delivers. HMG Strategy has scheduled multiple 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next two months with an arsenal of innovative technology companies such as Citrix, Darktrace, HCL Technologies, Ivanti, Moveworks, Okta, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, RingCentral, UiPath, Zoom and Zscaler.
HMG Strategy will be hosting its next webinar with Okta on November 11 at 1 p.m. ET, entitled ‘Automation in the New Normal: Rapid On/Offboarding of Workers -Anywhere and On Any Device.’ This event, which will feature Gurinder Bhatti, Senior Solutions Engineer at Okta, and Tom Hoffman, Senior Research Director at HMG Strategy, will focus on the benefits of automating onboarding and offboarding, and how Okta Lifecycle Management can help streamline many of the manual processes that your organization likely has in place today.
To learn more about this webinar and to register for the event, click here.
Click here to view HMG Strategy’s complete calendar of upcoming and on-demand webinars.
Connecting Enterprise Technology Buyers with the Right Vendors
In the absence of large, national conferences or trade shows, CIOs and technology executives are seeking new ways to connect with their peers and find new business partners to help them drive innovation that can enable their companies to survive and grow.
Meanwhile, sales and marketing professionals at enterprise technology companies are looking for successful ways to engage with senior technology leaders and target accounts. HMG Strategy has harmonized these interests by creating the HMG Marketplace.
HMG Strategy’s high-powered Marketplace transforms the time-consuming request-for-information (RFI) process for CIOs and other technology buyers. Now, technology buyers can indicate the types of technologies and services they’re currently interested in and be matched with a prospective provider to make the connection.
“The HMG Marketplace essentially serves as a reference center to connect the right technology buyers with the right technology providers at the right time,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “By filling out a short needs assessment survey, CIO, CTOs and other technology executives are connected with executive leaders and subject matter experts from technology companies to have focused, relevant discussions.”
Charter members that are actively participating in the HMG Marketplace include Appian, Aryaka, Awake Security, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, Sonatype, Tanium and Tessian.
“It’s challenging for all of us that we can’t all be together at these events,” says Nicole Eagan, Chief Strategy & AI Officer at Darktrace. “But the next best thing is being able to connect through the Marketplace. We’re committed that you won’t be meeting with a salesperson – you’ll be meeting with myself and the Darktrace executive team. You’ve got CIOs and CISOs who will attend these meetings and we would love the opportunity to catch up and strategize together.”
How it Works
After attending an HMG Strategy Executive Leadership Summit, an attendee is redirected to the HMG Marketplace, where they are prompted to fill out a short needs analysis survey to indicate their current technology needs. From there, an HMG Strategy customer relationship specialist evaluates the survey information and schedules a meeting between the technology buyer and the most suitable technology partner in the Marketplace based on the buyer’s interests.
While in the Marketplace, the technology buyer is presented with a menu of options to choose from, including an option to view customer testimonials for that vendor and the business problem that was addressed. Sponsor partners receive highly qualified leads because of the strength of relationships inherent in the HMG network combined with the specific technology or service interest indicated by the buyer.
The HMG Marketplace offers multiple benefits to both technology buyers and vendors:
To learn more about the HMG Marketplace and explore the digital assets that are available there, click here.
About HMG Strategy
HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent. The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.
To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.
HMG Strategy: Your #1 Trusted Digital Platform Connecting Technology Executives to Reimagine the Enterprise and Reshape the Business World.
Tom Hoffman
203-221-2702
TomHoffman@hmgstrategy.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9c28554-d0d7-4dd5-9f45-7b72cacfefe1
HMG Strategy
Westport, Connecticut, UNITED STATES
2020 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit
(PNG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
FINAL-HMG-only-Multi-logo-500x252 (002).jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: