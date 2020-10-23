New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Inspection Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798357/?utm_source=GNW

As an interdisciplinary domain of material science, electronics, sensors, analytics and robotics, inspection technology focuses on sensor development, data analytics and delivery mechanism. Inspection activities revolve around tests, measurements and gauges that are applied to certain characteristics related to a specific activity or object. The results obtained are compared to specific standards and requirements in order to determine if the item or activity is in conformance to the preset targets. Inspections are of various types including visual inspection or inspection involving the use of sensing technologies, and are conducted either through direct physical presence or via remote visual inspection. For manufacturing facilities, quality related in-process inspection and verification are essential aspects of quality control in the manufacturing process. The process helps in identification of detective products for preventing loss to a company. Inspection tools help users in making decisions related to product disposition, getting data for pertinent actions and conforming to procedural and regulatory guidelines. Manufacturing facilities and shops have been carrying out inspections as an integral part of their operations, with conventional process involving data being recorded on paper. While inspection is bound to remain significant, the process is gravitating from traditional paper-based methods to digital solutions.



Technological advances and rapid digitization are gradually turning paper into a thing of the past, driving companies towards digital inspections to streamline the process and save on money and time. Digital Inspection assists engineers in testing, measuring and inspecting automation tools or electronic equipment with devices that are digitally-connected to tablets or laptops for digitally storing results. Traditional paper-based inspection approaches are time-intensive and associated with low efficiency and accuracy. The use of digital platforms addresses these issues to help organizations in achieving higher efficiencies. The inspection focuses on non-destructive testing methods like computed tomography, remote visual inspection and radiography. Some of the sophisticated digital inspection tools available on the market are video bore scope, app-based ultrasonic flaw detectors, USB digital microscopes, digital testers, digital calipers and digital multi-meters. Digital inspection is extensively used in industries such as aviation for inspecting aircraft engines, food & beverage for inspecting equipment, and oil & gas for corrosion assessment of associated pipelines. While digital inspection tools are relatively expensive, their benefits far exceed the initial cost and provide organizations with an effective strategy to increase productivity and profitability. In the oil & gas sector, as the pressure builds on companies to maximize the capital efficiency ratio, use of drones for inspecting assets is rising in prominence. Maintenance of oil & gas assets such as offshore platforms, semi-submersibles, FPSOs, onshore refineries, petrochemical plants, is vital as it has a direct impact on the company`s bottom-line. Digitization of inspection offers important benefits like increased efficiency of inspections and timely prevention of failures. Drones, in this regard, help capture rich data that enable improved and faster decision-making, communication, budgeting and planning. Drone inspection is less expensive, quicker & safer; enables preventive maintenance of inaccessible structures; & capture high quality images and video. All of these benefits help stretch capital investments to the maximum.





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Digital Inspection

Evolution of Inspection Methods

Worldwide Digital Inspection Market: Prospects and Outlook

Metrology Dominates Digital Inspection Market

Hardware Segment Leads, Software to Propel Future Growth

3D Digital Inspections Set for Strong Growth

Developed Regions Hold a Significant Share of Global Market

Global Economic Scenario Influences Market Dynamics

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/

Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether

Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the

Years 2012 through 2019

Competition

Digital Inspection Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019

Vendors Focus on Product Innovations to Reinforce Market Positions

Recent Market Activity

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Basler AG (Germany)

Baker Hughes, a GE Company (USA)

Carl Zeiss AG (Germany)

Carl-Zeiss Industrial Metrology LLC (USA)

Cognex Corporation (USA)

FARO Technologies, Inc. (USA)

FPrimeC Solutions, Inc. (Canada)

Hexagon AB (Sweden)

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (USA)

Mitutoyo Corporation (Japan)

National Instruments Corporation (USA)

Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium)

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

Omron Corporation (Japan)

SHINING 3D (China)

Zebicon a/s (Denmark)

Zetec, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Inherent Benefits of Digital Inspection Technologies over

Traditional Inspection Techniques Drives Market Growth

Digital Platforms Find Increasing Adoption to Streamline

Facility Inspections

Robust Opportunity for Precision Parts Manufacturing Pushes Up

the Importance of Digital Inspection Technologies

Global Parts & Components Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years

2020, 2022 and 2024

Digital Inspection Gains Strong Foothold in the Manufacturing

Industry

Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018

Growing Adoption of Industrial Automation Solutions Spurs Need

for Digital Inspection

Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market Size in US$

Billion for 2019, 2022 and 2025

With Manufacturing Moving towards Industry 4.0, Digital

Inspections Become Integral to Production Processes

Shift towards Industry 4.0 Drives Opportunities in Digital

Inspections Market: Global Industry 4.0 Revenues in US$

Billion for 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Ongoing Digitization of Oil & Gas Industry Gives Impetus to

Digital Inspection Market

Use of Drones in Oil & Gas Inspections Continues to Grow

Rapidly Expanding Natural Gas Production & Intensified Shale

Gas Programs Spur Demand for Digital Inspections in Oil & Gas

Sector

Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type

of Company for the Period 2017-2019

Robust Activity in the Renewable Energy Sector Spurs Market

Opportunities in 3D Metrology Space

Automation and Focus on Improving Productivity and Quality

Drive Demand for Digital Inspections in Automotive Industry

Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) for the

Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024

Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for the Years

2010-2024

High Growth Opportunities for Digital Inspection in Automotive

Repair

Digital Inspection Emerges as a Handy Tool for Electronics

Industry

Accurate 3D Metrology in Semiconductor and Electronics

Industries Necessitates Enhanced Cameras

Food & Beverages: A Niche End-Use Sector

Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024

Growing Importance of QC in Food & Beverage Industry

Sophisticated Inspection Equipment for Inspecting Packaging of

Food Products and Beverages

Inspections Solutions Gain Traction in Detecting Imperfections

in Aerospace Materials

Aerospace Industry Makes Use of Non-Contact Metrology

Progressive Growth in the Commercial Aviation Sector Creates

Fertile Environment

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Aircraft

Type for the Years 2018 and 2038

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2018 & 2038

Aging Aircraft Widen Addressable Market for NDT Technology

Global Average Aircraft Fleet Age (In Years) by Geographic

Region/Country for Cumulative Period 2018-2023 and 2023-2028

Metrology: A Key Technology for Digital Inspections

Increasing Demand for Portable Metrology Solutions Drives the

Metrology Software Market

Digital Inspection Technologies Seek to Widen Scope & Span in

Machine Vision Ecosystem

Established Role of NDT in Condition Monitoring Bodes Well for

the Market

Visual Inspection Testing Exhibits High Growth

Eddy Current Testing Holds Immense Potential

Ultrasonic NDT Testing Remains a Prominent Technique

Radiographic Testing Accelerates Market Expansion

Innovative Digital Technologies to Impact Inspection Industry

AI Paves the Way for Digital Solutions in Industrial Inspection

Innovative Technologies to Significantly Reduce Inspection

Costs in Oil & Gas Sector



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Digital Inspection

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Metrology by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Metrology by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Machine Vision by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Machine Vision by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for NDT by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for NDT by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &

2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace &

Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Food & Pharmaceuticals

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 27: World Current & Future Analysis for Power by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Power by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 29: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 30: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital Inspection

by Component - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 33: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital Inspection

by Technology - Metrology, Machine Vision and NDT - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metrology,

Machine Vision and NDT for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 35: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital Inspection

by End-Use - Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas,

Automotive, Food & Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 36: USA 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food &

Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 39: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Technology - Metrology, Machine Vision and NDT -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metrology,

Machine Vision and NDT for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by End-Use - Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Food & Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 42: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food &

Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Technology - Metrology, Machine Vision and NDT -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 46: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metrology,

Machine Vision and NDT for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 47: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by End-Use - Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Food & Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 48: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food &

Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: China 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 51: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Technology - Metrology, Machine Vision and NDT -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 52: China 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metrology,

Machine Vision and NDT for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 53: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by End-Use - Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Food & Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 54: China 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food &

Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 57: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Technology - Metrology, Machine Vision and NDT -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 60: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metrology,

Machine Vision and NDT for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by End-Use - Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Food & Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food &

Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 63: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 64: France 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 65: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Technology - Metrology, Machine Vision and NDT -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 66: France 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metrology,

Machine Vision and NDT for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by End-Use - Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Food & Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: France 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food &

Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 69: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 70: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 71: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Technology - Metrology, Machine Vision and NDT -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 72: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metrology,

Machine Vision and NDT for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by End-Use - Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Food & Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food &

Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 75: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 76: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 77: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Technology - Metrology, Machine Vision and NDT -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 78: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metrology,

Machine Vision and NDT for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by End-Use - Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Food & Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food &

Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 81: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Inspection

by Component - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 82: UK 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 83: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Inspection

by Technology - Metrology, Machine Vision and NDT - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 84: UK 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metrology,

Machine Vision and NDT for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Inspection

by End-Use - Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas,

Automotive, Food & Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: UK 7-Year Perspective for Digital Inspection by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food &

Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 87: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 88: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Inspection by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 89: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Technology - Metrology, Machine Vision and NDT -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 90: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Inspection by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Metrology, Machine Vision and NDT for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by End-Use - Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Food & Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Inspection by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food &

Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 94: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Inspection by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Technology - Metrology, Machine Vision and NDT -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Inspection by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Metrology, Machine Vision and NDT for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by End-Use - Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Food & Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Inspection by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food &

Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 99: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 100: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Inspection by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 101: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by Technology - Metrology, Machine Vision and NDT -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 102: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Inspection by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Metrology, Machine Vision and NDT for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Inspection by End-Use - Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Food & Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Inspection by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food &

Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Power and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 117

