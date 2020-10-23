New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Imaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798356/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Machine Vision, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Metrology segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
The Digital Imaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.
Radiography Segment to Record 7.4% CAGR
In the global Radiography segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 250-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Digital Imaging: An Introduction
A Prelude to Digital Imaging Market
Market Overview on Digital Imaging
Medical Imaging Sector is Dominating the Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Market Share by Sales
Market Shares by Region
Market Shares by Type of Technology
Market Shares by Applications
Digital Imaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Trends Influencing the Market
Innovations in Digital Imaging Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Digital Imaging Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Digital Imaging Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Digital Imaging Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Machine Vision (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Machine Vision (Technology) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Machine Vision (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Metrology (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Metrology (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Metrology (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Radiography (Technology) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Radiography (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Radiography (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: LiDAR (Technology) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: LiDAR (Technology) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: LiDAR (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Inspection (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Inspection (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Inspection (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Reverse Engineering (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Reverse Engineering (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Reverse Engineering (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Surveying (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Surveying (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Surveying (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Aerospace (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Aerospace (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Aerospace (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Automotive (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Automotive (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Power Generation (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Power Generation (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Power Generation (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Machinery (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Machinery (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 39: Machinery (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Public Infrastructure (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: Public Infrastructure (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 42: Public Infrastructure (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 43: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 45: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Semiconductor Fabrication (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 47: Semiconductor Fabrication (End-Use) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 48: Semiconductor Fabrication (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 51: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 54: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Digital Imaging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: Digital Imaging Market in US$ Million in the United
States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 56: United States Digital Imaging Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 57: United States Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: United States Digital Imaging Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Digital Imaging Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 60: Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: United States Digital Imaging Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Digital Imaging Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 63: Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 64: Digital Imaging Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 65: Digital Imaging Market in Canada: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: Canadian Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Canadian Digital Imaging Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Digital Imaging Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 69: Canadian Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Canadian Digital Imaging Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Digital Imaging Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 72: Canadian Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 73: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Digital
Imaging Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 74: Digital Imaging Market in Japan in US$ Million by
Technology: 2012-2019
Table 75: Japanese Digital Imaging Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital
Imaging in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Japanese Digital Imaging Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Digital Imaging Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital
Imaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Japanese Digital Imaging Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Digital Imaging Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 82: Digital Imaging Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 83: Chinese Digital Imaging Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 84: Digital Imaging Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Chinese Demand for Digital Imaging in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Digital Imaging Market Review in China in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: Chinese Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Chinese Demand for Digital Imaging in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Digital Imaging Market Review in China in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 90: Chinese Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Digital Imaging Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 91: European Digital Imaging Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 92: Digital Imaging Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: European Digital Imaging Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: European Digital Imaging Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 95: European Digital Imaging Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 96: Digital Imaging Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: European Digital Imaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 98: Digital Imaging Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: European Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: European Digital Imaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 101: Digital Imaging Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: European Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 103: French Digital Imaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 104: French Digital Imaging Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 105: French Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Digital Imaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 107: French Digital Imaging Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: French Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 109: Digital Imaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 110: French Digital Imaging Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: French Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 112: German Digital Imaging Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 113: Digital Imaging Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 114: German Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Digital Imaging Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: German Digital Imaging Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 117: Digital Imaging Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Digital Imaging Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 119: German Digital Imaging Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 120: Digital Imaging Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 121: Digital Imaging Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 122: Italian Digital Imaging Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 123: Digital Imaging Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 124: Italian Demand for Digital Imaging in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Digital Imaging Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 126: Italian Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Italian Demand for Digital Imaging in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Digital Imaging Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 129: Italian Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 130: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Digital Imaging Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 131: Digital Imaging Market in the United Kingdom in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 132: United Kingdom Digital Imaging Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Digital Imaging in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: United Kingdom Digital Imaging Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 135: Digital Imaging Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Digital Imaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: United Kingdom Digital Imaging Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 138: Digital Imaging Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 139: Rest of Europe Digital Imaging Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 140: Rest of Europe Digital Imaging Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 141: Digital Imaging Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Rest of Europe Digital Imaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 143: Digital Imaging Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Rest of Europe Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Rest of Europe Digital Imaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 146: Digital Imaging Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Rest of Europe Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 148: Asia-Pacific Digital Imaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Digital Imaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Digital Imaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Digital Imaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Digital Imaging Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 154: Digital Imaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Digital Imaging Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 157: Digital Imaging Market Analysis in Rest of World in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 158: Digital Imaging Market in Rest of World: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of World Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of World Digital Imaging Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Digital Imaging Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of World Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Rest of World Digital Imaging Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Digital Imaging Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of World Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
