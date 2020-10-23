New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Diagnostic Imaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798349/?utm_source=GNW
Advanced imaging capabilities provide huge benefits such as early detection; better diagnosis; detailed visualization of anatomical structures; easy and faster physician understanding of disease complications; better clinical decisions; reduced risk of errors; safer in terms of medical radiation exposure; and better patient outcome. Demand for diagnostic imaging services is poised to benefit from the growing global burden of disease which is directly linked to increasing life expectancy. With the average human living longer due to improvements in acute care, the risk of developing chronic diseases remains high leading to higher number of years lived with disability. Medications that slow progress of disease and prevent death such as BP, cholesterol drugs for cardiovascular diseases and new generation drugs for diabetics are responsible for the rise in life expectancy. For instance, drugs like Metformin has significantly increased survival rate in patients with diabetes and comorbid heart diseases. However, prolonged life with chronic diabetes leads to other diabetes-related health problems such as damage to eyes, kidneys, feet, nerves, large blood vessels of the heart, brain and legs. Higher number of years lived in less-than-ideal health pushes up demand for healthcare services. With medical imaging being the starting point for timely care and treatment, diagnostic imaging is the chief beneficiary of the aging population living with chronic diseases.
Popular diagnostic imaging technologies currently in use include X-rays, CT scan (computed tomography scan), MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), ultrasound, nuclear medicine imaging, including positron-emission tomography (PET), and optical imaging. The field of diagnostic imaging is effervescent and continuously evolving and changing with significant funds for R&D being continuously injected to develop more advanced imaging technologies that provide accurate and precise diagnosis. Few of the ongoing innovations include hybrid imaging technology that combines PET/CT, PET/MRI and/or SPECT/CT systems; development of imaging systems with lower doses of ionizing radiation or non-ionizing radiation such as Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), Photoacoustic Imaging, Diffuse Optical Tomography (DOT), Raman Spectroscopy & Photoactivated Localization Microscopy (PALM), Florescence Imaging, Near-infrared fluorescence imaging, Bioluminescent Imaging (BLI); use of contrast Agents in diagnostic imaging; development of cryogen-free MRI imaging systems and automated CT scanners, among others. Nuclear imaging market is especially poised to grow supported by the epidemic spread of cancer. Nuclear medicine is an evolving area of radiology that utilizes tiny amounts of radioactive dye (tracer) to highlight damaged or infected tissues and cancer cells. Types of nuclear imaging modalities that utilize radioisotopes include bone density scan, Cardiac PET perfusion, Cardiac PET sarcoid, Cardiac SPECT perfusion, Cardiac PET viability, PET/CT scanning, MIBG (metaiodobenzylguanidine) scans, gallium scan, and SPECT. Nuclear imaging equipment, over the decades, has witnessed several advances at the technological front. Technological advances continue to drive the market, with some of these focusing in improving systems in order to enhance clinical decision-making for clinicians as well as patients. Rising density of diagnostic imaging units is resulting in growing number of imaging procedures performed each day. CT & MRI scans dominate the diagnostic radiology industry, with the United States leading the world in terms of volume of procedures performed. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 59% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period supported by the country’s rapidly developing healthcare system under the “Healthy China 2020” initiative which is largely focused on chronic disease prevention.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Diagnostic Imaging - A Prelude
Global Diagnostic Imaging Market Set for a Strong Growth
Developed Regions: The Dominant Markets for Diagnostic Imaging
Developing Regions Exhibit the Fastest Growth
Increase in Number of Hospitals & Clinics Infuses Momentum in
Developing Regions
Key Players
Global Competitor Market Shares
Diagnostic Imaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019
Segment Analysis
MRI Dominates the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market
Equipment Density Correlates With Number of Imaging Procedures:
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Units in Select Countries:
(Per Million Population) for the Year 2019
Global MRI Market by Application (2019): Percentage Breakdown
of Procedure Volume for Brain, Cardiac & Vascular,
Extremities, Full Body, Mammography, Spine and Others
Computed Tomography System (CT Scanner)
Ultrasound
Global Ultrasound Systems Market by Portability Type (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Cart Systems and Point-of
Care Systems
X-Ray
Nuclear Medicine
SPECT Dominates the Nuclear Medicine Market
Worldwide Installed Base of Nuclear Imaging Equipment by
Modality (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Units Installed for
PET and SPECT
PET
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (Belgium
Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)
Carestream Health, Inc. (USA)
Esaote S.p.A. (Italy)
Fujifilm Corporation (Japan)
GE Healthcare (UK)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
Konica Minolta Inc. (Japan)
Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)
Hologic, Inc. (USA)
HOYA Group Pentax (Japan)
Samsung Medison Co., Ltd. (Korea)
Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)
Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China
Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population and the Rise in Associated
Diseases Catalyze Growth
Rapidly Aging Population Spurs Demand for Diagnostic Imaging:
Global Population of 65+ Individuals (In 000s) by Region for
the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2050
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Propels the Demand for
Medical Imaging
Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies the Volume of
Diagnostic Imaging Procedures: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases
(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030
Growing Emphasis on Early Diagnosis is a Driving Factor for
Diagnostic Imaging
Rising Healthcare Expenditure Impels Global Market
Oncology Diagnostic Imaging to Witness Rapid Growth
Global Cancer Incidence by Type: 2018
Technological Innovations Drive the Global Diagnostic Imaging
Market
Growing Adoption of Hybrid Diagnostic Imaging Modalities
PET-CT: The Most Successful Fusion Imaging Technique
SPECT-CT
PET/MRI Continues to Makes Inroads
Ultrasound and MRI Imaging: An Efficient Combination
Rapid Adoption of Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS) Drives
Market Growth
CT Imaging Gains Popularity
CCTA Gaining Traction in Coronary Arteries Imaging
Use of Blockchain in Diagnostic Imaging
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
