New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Digital X-ray Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798342/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Intraoral, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Extraoral segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $777.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.5% CAGR



The Dental Digital X-ray market in the U.S. is estimated at US$777.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 6.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



Hybrid X-ray Segment to Record 6% CAGR



In the global Hybrid X-ray segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$383.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$557.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$659.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 279-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Air Techniques, Inc.

Carestream Health, Inc.

Cefla S.C.

Danaher Corporation

LED Medical Diagnostics, Inc.

Midmark Corporation

Planmeca Oy

Sirona Dental Systems, Inc.

The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Vatech Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798342/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Introduction to Dental Digital X-ray and its Types

A Prelude to Dental Digital X-ray Market

Market in Asia Pacific

Market in North America

Market in Europe

Market in Latin America

Market in Middle East and Africa

Market Overview on Dental Digital X-ray

Global Competitor Market Shares

Market Share by Key Players

Market Share by Region

Market Share by Type

Market Share by Applications

Dental Digital X-ray Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Factors Influencing the Market Growth

Drivers & Restraints Defining the Market

Key Players Dominating the Market

Technological advancements for the Efficient Diagnosis is

Boosting the Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Dental Digital

X-ray by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Dental Digital X-ray by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Dental Digital X-ray by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Intraoral by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Intraoral by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Intraoral by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Extraoral by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Extraoral by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Extraoral by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid X-Ray by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Hybrid X-Ray by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Hybrid X-Ray by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Dental Hospitals &

Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Dental Hospitals & Clinics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Dental Hospitals &

Clinics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Dental Academic

and Research Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Dental Academic and

Research Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Dental Academic and

Research Institutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Forensic

Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Forensic Laboratories by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Forensic Laboratories

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Dental Digital X-ray Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Dental Digital

X-ray by Type - Intraoral, Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Dental Digital X-ray by Type -

Intraoral, Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Dental Digital X-ray by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intraoral,

Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Dental Digital

X-ray by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic

and Research Institutes and Forensic Laboratories - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Dental Digital X-ray by

End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic and

Research Institutes and Forensic Laboratories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Dental Digital X-ray by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental

Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic and Research Institutes

and Forensic Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Dental Digital

X-ray by Type - Intraoral, Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Dental Digital X-ray by

Type - Intraoral, Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Dental Digital X-ray

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intraoral,

Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Dental Digital

X-ray by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic

and Research Institutes and Forensic Laboratories - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Dental Digital X-ray by

End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic and

Research Institutes and Forensic Laboratories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Dental Digital X-ray

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental

Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic and Research Institutes

and Forensic Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Dental Digital

X-ray by Type - Intraoral, Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Dental Digital X-ray by

Type - Intraoral, Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Dental Digital X-ray by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intraoral,

Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Dental Digital

X-ray by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic

and Research Institutes and Forensic Laboratories - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Dental Digital X-ray by

End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic and

Research Institutes and Forensic Laboratories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Dental Digital X-ray by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental

Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic and Research Institutes

and Forensic Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Dental Digital

X-ray by Type - Intraoral, Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: China Historic Review for Dental Digital X-ray by

Type - Intraoral, Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Dental Digital X-ray by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intraoral,

Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Dental Digital

X-ray by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic

and Research Institutes and Forensic Laboratories - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 44: China Historic Review for Dental Digital X-ray by

End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic and

Research Institutes and Forensic Laboratories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Dental Digital X-ray by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental

Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic and Research Institutes

and Forensic Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Dental Digital X-ray Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Dental Digital

X-ray by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Dental Digital X-ray by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Dental Digital X-ray

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Dental Digital

X-ray by Type - Intraoral, Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Dental Digital X-ray by

Type - Intraoral, Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Dental Digital X-ray

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intraoral,

Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Dental Digital

X-ray by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic

and Research Institutes and Forensic Laboratories - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Dental Digital X-ray by

End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic and

Research Institutes and Forensic Laboratories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Dental Digital X-ray

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental

Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic and Research Institutes

and Forensic Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Dental Digital

X-ray by Type - Intraoral, Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: France Historic Review for Dental Digital X-ray by

Type - Intraoral, Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Dental Digital X-ray

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intraoral,

Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Dental Digital

X-ray by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic

and Research Institutes and Forensic Laboratories - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 59: France Historic Review for Dental Digital X-ray by

End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic and

Research Institutes and Forensic Laboratories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Dental Digital X-ray

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental

Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic and Research Institutes

and Forensic Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Dental Digital

X-ray by Type - Intraoral, Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Dental Digital X-ray by

Type - Intraoral, Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Dental Digital X-ray

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intraoral,

Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Dental Digital

X-ray by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic

and Research Institutes and Forensic Laboratories - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Dental Digital X-ray by

End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic and

Research Institutes and Forensic Laboratories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Dental Digital X-ray

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental

Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic and Research Institutes

and Forensic Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Dental Digital

X-ray by Type - Intraoral, Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Dental Digital X-ray by

Type - Intraoral, Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Dental Digital X-ray by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intraoral,

Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Dental Digital

X-ray by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic

and Research Institutes and Forensic Laboratories - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Dental Digital X-ray by

End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic and

Research Institutes and Forensic Laboratories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Dental Digital X-ray by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental

Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic and Research Institutes

and Forensic Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Dental Digital X-ray

by Type - Intraoral, Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Dental Digital X-ray by Type -

Intraoral, Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Dental Digital X-ray by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intraoral,

Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Dental Digital X-ray

by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic and

Research Institutes and Forensic Laboratories - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Dental Digital X-ray by

End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic and

Research Institutes and Forensic Laboratories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Dental Digital X-ray by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental

Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic and Research Institutes

and Forensic Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Dental Digital

X-ray by Type - Intraoral, Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Dental Digital X-ray by

Type - Intraoral, Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Dental Digital X-ray by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intraoral,

Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Dental Digital

X-ray by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic

and Research Institutes and Forensic Laboratories - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Dental Digital X-ray by

End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic and

Research Institutes and Forensic Laboratories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Dental Digital X-ray by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental

Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic and Research Institutes

and Forensic Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Dental Digital

X-ray by Type - Intraoral, Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Dental Digital X-ray by

Type - Intraoral, Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Dental Digital X-ray

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intraoral,

Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Dental Digital

X-ray by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic

and Research Institutes and Forensic Laboratories - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Dental Digital X-ray by

End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic and

Research Institutes and Forensic Laboratories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Dental Digital X-ray

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental

Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic and Research Institutes

and Forensic Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Dental

Digital X-ray by Type - Intraoral, Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Dental Digital

X-ray by Type - Intraoral, Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Dental Digital

X-ray by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Intraoral, Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Dental

Digital X-ray by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental

Academic and Research Institutes and Forensic Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Dental Digital

X-ray by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic

and Research Institutes and Forensic Laboratories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Dental Digital

X-ray by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic and Research

Institutes and Forensic Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Dental

Digital X-ray by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Dental Digital X-ray

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Dental Digital

X-ray by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Dental

Digital X-ray by Type - Intraoral, Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Dental Digital

X-ray by Type - Intraoral, Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Dental Digital

X-ray by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Intraoral, Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Dental

Digital X-ray by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental

Academic and Research Institutes and Forensic Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Dental Digital

X-ray by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic

and Research Institutes and Forensic Laboratories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Dental Digital

X-ray by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic and Research

Institutes and Forensic Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Dental

Digital X-ray by Type - Intraoral, Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Dental Digital X-ray

by Type - Intraoral, Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Dental Digital

X-ray by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Intraoral, Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Dental

Digital X-ray by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental

Academic and Research Institutes and Forensic Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Dental Digital X-ray

by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic and

Research Institutes and Forensic Laboratories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Dental Digital

X-ray by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic and Research

Institutes and Forensic Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



INDIA

Table 112: India Current & Future Analysis for Dental Digital

X-ray by Type - Intraoral, Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 113: India Historic Review for Dental Digital X-ray by

Type - Intraoral, Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Dental Digital X-ray

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intraoral,

Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: India Current & Future Analysis for Dental Digital

X-ray by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic

and Research Institutes and Forensic Laboratories - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 116: India Historic Review for Dental Digital X-ray by

End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic and

Research Institutes and Forensic Laboratories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for Dental Digital X-ray

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental

Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic and Research Institutes

and Forensic Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Dental

Digital X-ray by Type - Intraoral, Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for Dental Digital X-ray

by Type - Intraoral, Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 120: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Dental Digital

X-ray by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Intraoral, Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 121: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Dental

Digital X-ray by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental

Academic and Research Institutes and Forensic Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 122: South Korea Historic Review for Dental Digital X-ray

by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic and

Research Institutes and Forensic Laboratories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 123: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Dental Digital

X-ray by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic and Research

Institutes and Forensic Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Dental Digital X-ray by Type - Intraoral, Extraoral and Hybrid

X-Ray - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Dental

Digital X-ray by Type - Intraoral, Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Dental

Digital X-ray by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Intraoral, Extraoral and Hybrid X-Ray for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Dental Digital X-ray by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics,

Dental Academic and Research Institutes and Forensic

Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Dental

Digital X-ray by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental

Academic and Research Institutes and Forensic Laboratories

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Dental

Digital X-ray by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic and Research

Institutes and Forensic Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Dental

Digital X-ray by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico

and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 131: Latin America Historic Review for Dental Digital

X-ray by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest

of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798342/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001