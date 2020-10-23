New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Corrosion Monitoring Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798265/?utm_source=GNW

3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Corrosion Coupons, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.8% CAGR and reach US$141.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electrical resistance segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $65.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR



The Corrosion Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$65.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$92.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.



Linear Polarization Resistance Segment to Record 8% CAGR



In the global Linear Polarization Resistance segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$32.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$54.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$56.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 285-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Bac Corrosion Control Ltd.

Cosasco Systems, Inc

Icorr Technologies

Intertek Group PLC

Korosi Specindo

Pyramid Technical Services Pvt. Ltd.

Rysco Corrosion Services Inc.

SGS SA







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Corrosion Monitoring Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Corrosion Monitoring Systems Crucial to Extending Service Life

of Critical Industrial Equipment and Assets

Challenge of Ageing Infrastructure in Process Manufacturing

Industries Highlights Pressing Need for Corrosion Monitoring

An Overview of Corrosion Monitoring Techniques

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Corrosion Costs in Oil and Gas Production Industries

Augments Demand for Corrosion Monitoring Solutions

Stable Growth in Global Oil Production Bodes Well for Market

Expansion: Global Crude Oil and Liquid Fuels Production (In

Million Barrels per Day) for the Years 2018, 2018, 2020, &

2021

Rising Shale Gas Exploration Activities Provides Further Growth

Opportunities: Global Commercial Shale Gas Production (In

Billion Cubic Feet per Day) for the Years 2020 and 2040

Increasing Need for Corrosion Mitigation in Modern Day

Refineries Fuels Market Prospects

Sustained Global Demand for Transportation Fuels Amplifies

Refining Throughput, Creating Lucrative Growth Opportunities

in the Market: Transportation Sector Fuel Consumption

(in quadrillion Btu) by Type for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 &

2040

Growing Use of Reinforced Concrete in Modern Structures

Presents Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Emerging Preference for Non-intrusive Corrosion Monitoring

Technologies

Ultrasonic Thickness Measurement for Corrosion Monitoring in

Hazardous Industrial Environments

Technological Advancements and Innovations Vital to Future

Market Growth

Wider Deployment of IoT Drives Opportunities for Development of

Intelligent Sensing Solutions

Next Generation Predictive Corrosion Management Solutions



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

