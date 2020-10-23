New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coriolis Meters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798263/?utm_source=GNW
While there are various fluid flow measurement technologies such as differential pressure flow meters, magnetic flow meters, ultrasonic flow meters, positive displacement flowmeters, turbine flowmeters, variable area flowmeters, vortex & thermal flow meters flowmeters, Coriolis flowmeters are the most popular and widely preferred. Coriolis meters rely on the earth`s Coriolis Effect to measure fluid mass flow rates. The Coriolis Effect is based on simple mathematical physics that surmises all moving and flowing bodies on the surface of the earth to drift sideways due to the eastward rotation of the planet. While in the northern hemisphere the movement of liquids/fluid is to the right, in the southern hemisphere the movement is towards the left. This principle dictates the tidal activity of oceans and also influences weather patterns of the planet. Key benefits of Coriolis flowmeters driving their adoption rates include multi-parameter measurement capability i.e. liquid temperature and density; high degree of accuracy as the Coriolis Effect is unaffected by fluid characteristics such as pressure, temperature, viscosity, conductivity and gravity; ability to operate in forward and reverse flow direction; requires no inlet and outlet sections; lower maintenance loads; and ability to handle difficult fluids.
A key trend in the market is the growing popularity of straight-tube Coriolis flowmeter designs as compared to the conventional U-tube Coriolis flowmeter design. Rising focus on food safety and sanitary manufacturing conditions is especially driving demand for straight-tube Coriolis flowmeter in the food and beverage and pharmaceutical industry, where bent tubes results in stagnant process fluids causing hygiene issues and raising the risk of contamination. Another industry also in the spotlight as a key revenue generator for Coriolis meters is the oil and gas industry. Efficient and reliable oil and gas flow measurement is important for both offshore and inland applications. Oil drilling requires continuous measurement and monitoring of drilling fluids. Maintaining optimum fluid volumes and density is vital in ensuring efficiency and safety of drilling operations. Real-time measurement of density and flow rates are therefore emerging as key parameters for rig control as they help lower drilling costs by eliminating nonproductive time (NPT). Stable growth in the number of oil wells drilled worldwide coupled with the rise in hydraulic fracturing in-line with the robust exploitation of shale reserves in North America bodes well for market growth. Under this scenario, Micro Motion Coriolis flowmeters are poised to witness strong demand growth. Coriolis flowmeters are optimized for drilling applications as they are measure mass rates and are not affected by fluid type. They are therefore compatible with a wide range of drilling fluid types with vastly different base and fluid properties. Absence of in-stream mechanical, moving components make Coriolis flowmeters suitable for the erosive fluids, harsh environments and process conditions. In addition, ongoing digitalization of oilfields enables easy interfacing of micro motion Coriolis sensors to data logging systems. The United States, Europe and Latin America represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 55.4% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period supported by the country`s growing manufacturing industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798263/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Coriolis Meters
Coriolis Meters Market: Current Scenario and Outlook
Rise in Global Energy Needs and Ensuing Demand for Coriolis
Meters Shapes Market Growth
Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth
Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
Global Energy Consumption (Billion ToE) by Country/Region:
(1995, 2017 and 2040)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB (Switzerland)
AW-Lake Company (USA)
Azbil Corporation (Japan)
Brooks Instrument (USA)
Emerson Electric Co. (USA)
Endress+Hauser AG (Switzerland)
Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH (Germany)
Liquid Controls LLC (USA)
Malema Engineering Corp. (USA)
Rheonik Messtechnik GmbH (Germany)
Schneider Electric (France)
Siemens AG (Germany)
Yokogawa Electric Corp. (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Coriolis Meter: A Versatile Flow Measurement Tool for
Challenging and Critical Industrial Applications
Inherent Operational and Technical Benefits of Coriolis
Flowmeters Augment Demand in Process Industries
Industry Approvals Vital to Market Expansion
Oil & Gas Exploration Investments Support Demand for Coriolis
Meters
Global Oil & Gas Upstream CAPEX (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2016, 2018, 2019 & 2020
Rise in Drilling Activities and Ensuing Need for Wellhead Flow
Measurement to Spur Demand for Coriolis Flowmeters: Total
Number of Wells Drilled (In Thousands) for the Years 2016-
2020
Upswing in Deep Water Exploration Activities to Create Demand
for High-Pressure Coriolis Flowmeters
Buttressed by Lower Drilling Costs and New Fields Scheduled to
Come Online, Steady Increase in Deepwater Oil Production Bodes
Well: Global Deepwater Oil Production (In Million Barrels Per
Day) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019 & 2020
Global Investment Growth (in %) by Supply Segment: 2019
Oil & Gas Industry?s Shift towards Large Diameter Pipelines
Fuels Development of Larger Coriolis Flowmeters
Larger Capacity Coriolis Flowmeters to Address High Volume
Applications
Increase in Oil Prices: Favorable Prospects for Coriolis
Flowmeters Market
Spot Crude Oil Prices ($/barrel) in Select Countries for the
Years 2015 through 2018
Average Annual OPEC Crude Oil Price (in $/barrel) for the Years
2010 through 2019
Growing Adoption of Coriolis Technology in Custody Transfer of
Oil and Gas
Advantages of Coriolis Meters for Custody Transfer Applications
Coriolis Meters Find Use in Multi-Phase Flow Metering in
Offshore Pipelines
High-Pressure Chemical Injection: A Prominent Application
Opportunities Abound for Coriolis Meters in the Natural Gas Sector
Led by US, Robust Production of Natural Gas Amplify Demand for
Coriolis Flowmeters in Measuring Wet Gas Flows: Global Natural
Gas Production (In Billion Cubic Meters) by Country for 2018
Reference Standards for Gas Flow Measurement
Coriolis Flowmeters for Gas Flow Measurement Applications:
Advantages and Disadvantages
Coriolis Meters Best for LNG Custody Transfer Application
Chemicals & Petrochemicals Industry: Enabling Accurate Flow
Measurements
Coriolis Flowmeters Enable Measurement of Liquids with
Entrained Gas
Coriolis Meters in Food & Beverage Industry: Need for Accurate
Flow Measurements Drives Growth
Innovations & Advancements Accelerate Growth in Coriolis Meters
Market
Advances in Flowmeter Technology Spur Development of Coriolis
Meters with New Generation Capabilities
New Diagnostic Tools Enable Real-Time Verification of Coriolis
Flowmeters and Increase Efficiency in Asset Maintenance
Emergence of Large Line Size Coriolis Flowmeters for Bulk Fluid
Transfer Applications
Two-Wire Devices Better Coriolis Flow Meter Functionality
Drawbacks of Coriolis Flowmeters to Challenge Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798263/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
