New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798253/?utm_source=GNW
3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Continuous Carbon Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.2% CAGR and reach US$743.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Long Carbon Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $248.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR
The Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$248.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$341.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 6.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.
Short Carbon Fiber Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR
In the global Short Carbon Fiber segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$128.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$181.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$209.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 283-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798253/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP)
Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Surging Demand for Advanced Thermoplastic Composite Materials
from Different End-User Industries Drives Market Growth
Superior Performance Benefits over Traditional Materials
Promotes Growth Prospects
Sharper Focus on Weight and Fuel Cost Reduction in Aerospace
Industry Augurs Well for Market Expansion
Positive Growth in Air Passenger Traffic and Ensuing Demand for
Aircrafts to Benefit Market Prospects: Global Air Passenger
Traffic (In Billion) for the Years 2020, 2025 & 2030
Global Production of Commercial Aircraft (In Units) for the
Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2028, 2030 and 2034
Emerging Demand for Lightweight Materials in Automotive
Industry Promises Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) Demand (In Tons)
in Automotive Industry for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2024
Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Expand Application of
Thermoplastic Composites
Global Electric Vehicles Sales (In Million) for the Years 2020,
2025 & 2030
Recyclability of Thermoplastic Composites to Unlock New Revenue
Opportunities
High Cost of Raw Materials Prohibits Wider Adoption
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Continuous Carbon Fiber (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Continuous Carbon Fiber (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Continuous Carbon Fiber (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Long Carbon Fiber (Product Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Long Carbon Fiber (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Long Carbon Fiber (Product Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Short Carbon Fiber (Product Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Short Carbon Fiber (Product Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Short Carbon Fiber (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Aerospace (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Aerospace (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Aerospace (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Automotive (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Automotive (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Automotive (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Consumer Durables (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Consumer Durables (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Consumer Durables (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP)
Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market in the United States by Product Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by
Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 27: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market Share Breakdown in the United States by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Historic Market Review by Product Type in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 30: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales
by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP): Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 35: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Market in US$ Thousand by Application:
2012-2019
Table 39: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by
Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by Application:
2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$
Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 50: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 53: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in
US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market in France by Product Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective
by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: German Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by
Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application:
2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP): Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Spanish Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Historic Market Review by Product Type in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 81: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Spanish Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2012-2019
Table 84: Spanish Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Market Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market in Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in
US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Russian Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in
US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 90: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 92: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 95: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Indian Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Historic Market Review by Product Type in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 114: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 115: Indian Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2012-2019
Table 117: Indian Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 123: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Continuous
Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP): Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 131: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Marketby Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Continuous
Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 140: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Argentinean Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 143: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand
in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market in Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective
by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 151: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by
Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 162: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 164: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: The Middle East Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Historic Marketby Product Type
in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 168: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Salesby Product Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP): Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 173: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Iranian Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Market in US$ Thousand by Application:
2012-2019
Table 177: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 179: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Israeli Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 182: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in
US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic
Composites (CFRTP) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$
Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Continuous Fiber-Reinforced
Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites
(CFRTP) Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798253/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: