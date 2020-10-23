New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798253/?utm_source=GNW

3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Continuous Carbon Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.2% CAGR and reach US$743.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Long Carbon Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $248.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR



The Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$248.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$341.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 6.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.



Short Carbon Fiber Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR



In the global Short Carbon Fiber segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$128.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$181.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$209.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 283-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aerosud

Celanese Corporation

Covestro AG

PlastiComp, Inc.

PolyOne Corporation

Royal Ten Cate NV

SGL Group

Solvay SA

Teijin Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.







Surging Demand for Advanced Thermoplastic Composite Materials

from Different End-User Industries Drives Market Growth

Superior Performance Benefits over Traditional Materials

Promotes Growth Prospects

Sharper Focus on Weight and Fuel Cost Reduction in Aerospace

Industry Augurs Well for Market Expansion

Positive Growth in Air Passenger Traffic and Ensuing Demand for

Aircrafts to Benefit Market Prospects: Global Air Passenger

Traffic (In Billion) for the Years 2020, 2025 & 2030

Global Production of Commercial Aircraft (In Units) for the

Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2028, 2030 and 2034

Emerging Demand for Lightweight Materials in Automotive

Industry Promises Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) Demand (In Tons)

in Automotive Industry for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2024

Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Expand Application of

Thermoplastic Composites

Global Electric Vehicles Sales (In Million) for the Years 2020,

2025 & 2030

Recyclability of Thermoplastic Composites to Unlock New Revenue

Opportunities

High Cost of Raw Materials Prohibits Wider Adoption



