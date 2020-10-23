New York, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ready-Mix Concrete Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796668/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on ready-mix concrete market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high preference for ready-mix concrete and increasing demand for ready-mix concrete for non-residential application. In addition, high preference for ready-mix concrete is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The ready-mix concrete market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes



The ready-mix concrete market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Non-residential

• Residential



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• MEA

• Europe

• South America

• North America



This study identifies the growing construction market as one of the prime reasons driving the ready-mix concrete market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our ready-mix concrete market covers the following areas:

• Ready-mix concrete market sizing

• Ready-mix concrete market forecast

• Ready-mix concrete market industry analysis





