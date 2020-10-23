New York, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Potassium Chloride Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796621/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on potassium chloride market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand from fertilizer industry and demand for feedstock in biofuels. In addition, increasing demand from fertilizer industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The potassium chloride market analysis includes the application segment and geographical landscapes.



The potassium chloride market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Fertilizer

• Industrial

• Pharmaceutical

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• MEA



This study identifies the high demand from APAC as one of the prime reasons driving the potassium chloride market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our potassium chloride market covers the following areas:

• Potassium chloride market sizing

• Potassium chloride market forecast

• Potassium chloride market industry analysis





