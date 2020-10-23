Dallas, Texas, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Kraft Paper Market by Grade (Bleached, Unbleached, Sack Kraft Papers, Wrapping & Packaging, and Others), Application (Healthcare, Food & Beverage, Construction, Cosmetics & Personal Care, and Others), Packaging Form (Envelops, Wraps, Pouches/Sachets, Grocery Bags, Corrugated Bags, and Industrial Bags) and by Region, Global Forecasts 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global Kraft Paper market size is projected to reach around USD 18 billion by 2025. Kraft Paper is manufactured from wood pulp, which possess printability properties and high toughness handling capacity and. It is widely used across the packaging industry for pouches, wrapping papers, bags, cans, corrugated sheets, and cartons. Kraft Paper has the capability to improve brightness through bleaching and is further capable of withholding heavy items. The product is witnessing significant penetration owing to its characteristics such as improved strength and durability in comparison to other available alternatives, which in turn is driving the product demand.

Shifting inclination toward flexible packaging owing to shifting end user focus toward minimizing the environmental degradation along with a rising adoption of paper recycling paper is anticipated to stimulate the industry upsurge. Furthermore, cost efficiency from Kraft paper on account of its recyclable nature is further reinforcing the business landscape. Moreover, stringent government regulations to limit the dependency on non-biodegradable material coupled with government efforts to reduce the carbon count will catapult the industry growth over the forecast timeframe.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global Kraft Paper industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the Kraft Paper industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The Kraft Paper market holds a strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

The Kraft Paper market is categorized into healthcare, food & beverage, construction, cosmetics & personal care, and others on the basis of application. The cosmetics & personal care is expected to expand at a growth rate of around 6% over the forecast period. The growing population across the globe in line with shifting inclination toward beauty in turn is expected to catapult the segment growth over the forecast timeframe.

North America is expected to witness a significant CAGR in the coming years. The ongoing development across healthcare sector along with significant improvements across the food & beverage sector. The shifting inclination toward food online food ordering and pick & carry trend region is positively impacting the industry size. In addition, positive outlook toward the construction sector on account of establishment of commercial complexes, and corporate offices is projected to favor the business outlook over the forecast timeframe.

The major players of the global Kraft paper market comprise of Mondi, Segezha group, Klabin, Billerudkorsnas, Stora Enso, Daio Paper Construction, Nordic Paper, and Glatfelter. The market for Kraft paper is consolidated with the presence of established global and domestic players across the globe. Moreover, the established companies are shifting focus toward establishing manufacturing facilities associated with the production of paper. Furthermore, the industry players are coming up with inorganic growth strategies to expand their market presence.

