FINANCIAL RELEASE AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 20201
23 October 2020
Aéroports de Paris SA
Consolidated revenue over the first 9 months of 2020
impacted by the crisis linked to the CoVid-19 epidemic
Consolidated revenue of Groupe ADP
Groupe ADP's traffic2: group's traffic over the first 9 months of 2020 is down by 61.8% at 72.3 million passengers compared to the same period in 2019 (excluding traffic at Istanbul Atatürk and GMR Airports' traffic in 2019)
Paris Aéroport traffic: (Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly): -66.3% at 27.8 million passengers over the first 9 months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019
Consolidated revenue down by 52.7%3 at €1,669 million over the first 9 months of 2020 compared to same period in 2019 due to the impact of crisis linked to the CoVid-19 pandemic on traffic
Groupe ADP revenue by segment for the 9 first months of 2020 compared to the 9 first months of 2019
|(in millions of euro – unless otherwise stated)
|9M 2020(1)
|9M 2019(1)
|2020/2019
|Revenue
|1,669
|3,526
|-52.7%
|Aviation
|686
|1,465
|-53.2%
|Retail and services
|509
|1,070
|-52.4%
|of which Société de Distribution Aéroportuaire
|176
|411
|-57.1%
|of which Relay@ADP
|17
|55
|-68.5%
|Real estate
|213
|211
|+1.1%
|International and airport developments
|334
|838
|-60.1%
|of which TAV Airports
|227
|582
|-60.9%
|of which AIG
|60
|194
|-68.9%
|Other activities
|101
|123
|-18.1%
|Inter-sector eliminations
|-174
|-182
|-4.2%
(1) These figures take into account the full consolidation of Société de Distribution Aéroportuaire and of Relay@ADP results since April 2019
Augustin de Romanet, Chairman and CEO of Aéroports de Paris SA – Groupe ADP, stated:
"Over the first 9 months of 2020, the group's traffic fell by 61.8%, with a total of 72.3 million passengers, and that of Paris Aéroport by 66.3%, with 27.8 million passengers. The crisis linked to the CoVid-19 epidemic continues to affect the aviation sector and weight on the resumption of the traffic. The resurgence of the epidemic in France and in Europe has led us to revise our traffic assumptions for Paris Aéroport in 2020 downwards from -63% to a range of -65% to -70% compared to 2019. Our guidance for the consolidated revenue for the year 2020 is therefore situated in a range of - 2.3 to - 2.6 billion euros compared to 2019. Groupe ADP continues to implement its operational and financial optimization plan with an accentuated objective of reducing operating expenses for the year 2020 in a range of €650m to €700m in total compared to €550m previously, by seeking in particular an adaptation of the opening of infrastructures taking into account the level and the nature of the traffic. Groupe ADP keeps a solid cash position ensuring a sufficient level of liquidity. In a very disturbed context, marked by the continuation of health uncertainties, Groupe ADP remains mobilized to maintain its operational and financial balance, adapt its economic and social model in order to enable the company to return to a profitable and sustainable growth."
Update on the situation related to the CoVid-19 epidemic
Air transport was abruptly interrupted from April to June as a result of the containment measures and borders closures decided by most countries in the world to limit the spread of the CoVid-19 epidemic. The resumption of traffic has since been very gradual and depends on the lifting of the mobility restriction measures applicable in each country. Over the first 9 months of 2020, Groupe ADP passengers traffic was thus down by 61.8%4 compared to the same period in 2019.
Traffic at Paris Aéroport is down by 66.3% over the first 9 months of 2020 compared to the first 9 months of 2019, with 27.8 million passenger welcomed, compared with 82.7 million passengers. Aircraft movements at Paris Aéroport are down by 56.8% compared to the first 9 months of 2019. Between the 1 and 20 October 2020, the estimated decline of passenger traffic and aircraft movements at the Parisian platforms reaches -75.9% and -60.1% compared with the period between the 1 and 20 October 20195.
u Situation abroad
In the context of the CoVid-19 crisis, exceptional impairments on certain fully consolidated or equity-accounted international assets were recorded with an overall impact of €177 million in net result attributable to the Group as of 30 June 2020. New depreciations could be recorded as of 31 December 2020 in line with the economic situation currently encountered by the sector.
Regarding international assets, the decrease in traffic due to the CoVid-19 pandemic as well as its unfavorable economic consequences may require discussions with the concerned counterparties in order to guarantee the financial and operational sustainability of the asset in cause.
In particular, Groupe ADP, as a shareholder of AIG, concessionary company of Amman airport in Jordan, could have to support the concessionary company in the form of a shareholder loan for an amount of around €20 million before a restructuring which is the subject of discussion between the stakeholders. Regarding TAV Tunisia, a consensual solution is being developed.
u Solid financial structure and strengthened liquidity
Groupe ADP had a cash position of €3.6 billion as of 30 September 2020, of which €730 million was held by TAV Airports.
Given its available cash, the group does not anticipate any short-term cash flow difficulties. Furthermore, given its long-term credit rating (A negative outlook by the Standard and Poor's agency since 25 March 2020) and the confidence in the strength and the adaptability of its financial model, Groupe ADP does not anticipate any particular medium or long-term financing difficulties.
u Trends for the group
To date, the traffic assumption at Paris Aéroport has been revised downwards by approximately - 63% to a range of between - 65% and - 70% for the year 2020 compared to 2019. Moreover, the group confirms that traffic for Paris Aéroport could return to the level reached in 2019 at the end of the period between 2024 and 2027.
Under these conditions, the impact on the group's consolidated revenue in 2020 would be around - 2.3 to - 2.6 billion euros.
Groupe ADP also reiterates that it has initiated an important operational and financial optimization plan with an objective of reducing the group's operating expenses for the year 2020 by approximately €5503 million in total: this objective has been revised upwards to a range of between €650 million and €700 million in total.
Regarding the financial debt, Groupe ADP confirms the objective6 of a net debt/EBITDA ratio between 6x and 7x by the end of 2022.
First 9 months of 2020 consolidated revenue – Analysis by segment
Aviation activities – Parisian platforms
|(in millions of euros)
|9M 2020
|9M 2019
|2020/2019
|Revenue
|686
|1 465
|-53.2%
|Airport fees
|338
|885
|-61.8%
|Passenger fees
|181
|555
|-67.4%
|Landing fees
|93
|199
|-53.2%
|Parking fees
|64
|131
|-51.0%
|Ancillary fees
|71
|188
|-62.1%
|Revenue from airport safety and security services
|253
|366
|-31.0%
|Other income
|24
|26
|-7.7%
Over the first 9 months of 2020, revenue from the Aviation segment, which only includes Parisian aviation activities, is down by -53.2%, at €686 million. It does not vary in the same proportion as the passenger traffic over the same period (-66.3%), notably due to rigidity of revenue from airport safety and security.
Revenue from airport fees (passenger fees, landing fees and aircraft parking fees) is down by -61.8%, at €338 million, due to the effect of the decline in passenger traffic compared to the first 9 months of 2019.
The suspension of the parking fees, implemented on 16 March 2020 for the aircrafts immobilized on the Parisian platforms because of confinement measures in response to the crisis linked to CoVid-19, which has been renewed from 1 July 2020 on the basis of different conditions, will take end on November 1st.
Revenue from ancillary fees is down at €71 million due to the decline in passenger traffic.
Revenue from airport safety and security services is down at €253 million, due the decline in passenger traffic.
Other income mostly consists in re-invoicing the French Air Navigation Services Division and leasing associated with the use of terminals and other works services made for third parties. They stand at €24 million over the first 9 months of 2020.
Retail and services – Parisian platforms
|(in millions of euros)
|9M 2020(1)
|9M 2019(1)
|2020/2019
|Revenue
|509
|1,070
|-52.4%
|Retail activities
|253
|679
|-62.7%
|Société de Distribution Aéroportuaire
|176
|411
|-57.1%
|Relay@ADP
|17
|55
|-68.5%
|Other shops, bars and restaurants
|24
|142
|-83.3%
|Advertising
|21
|39
|-47.6%
|Others
|15
|31
|-51.1%
|Car parks and access roads
|64
|128
|-50.2%
|Industrial services revenue
|76
|98
|-22.3%
|Rental income
|88
|109
|-19.8%
|Other income
|28
|56
|-50.1%
(1) These figures take into account the full consolidation of Société de Distribution Aéroportuaire and of Relay@ADP results since April 2019
Over the first 9 months of 2020, revenue from Retail and services, which includes only Parisian activities, is down by -52.4%, at €509 million.
Revenue from retail activities7 consists in rents received from airside and landside shops, bars and restaurants, banking and foreign exchange activities, and car rental companies, as well as revenue from advertising.
Over the first 9 months of 2020, retail activities revenue stands at €253 million.
As a reminder, this figure takes into account the full consolidation since April 2019 of Société de Distribution Aéroportuaire which revenue stands at €176 million, and of Relay@ADP which revenue stands at €17 million.
Sales/Pax8 of airside shops reaches €18.6 € over the first 9 months of 2020, slightly down by 2.0% compared to the same period in 2019.
The revenue from car parks is down (-50.2 %), at €64 million.
Revenue from industrial services (supply of electricity and water) is down by -22.3 %, at €76 million.
Rental revenues (leasing of spaces within terminals) are down by -19.8 %, at €88 million.
Other revenues (primarily constituted of internal services) decrease by €28 million euros, at €28 million, notably due to a €16 million decrease on works for the project Société du Grand Paris.
Real Estate – Parisian platforms
|(in millions of euros)
|9M 2020
|9M 2019
|2020/2019
|Revenue
|213
|211
|+1.1%
|External revenue
|177
|175
|0.8%
|Land
|89
|88
|1.6%
|Buildings
|51
|51
|-0.3%
|Others
|37
|37
|0.2%
|Internal revenue
|36
|35
|2.8%
Over the first 9 months of 2020, revenue from the Real estate segment, which only includes Parisian activities, was up by 1.1%, at €213 million.
External revenue9 was up by 0.8%, at €177 million.
International and airports developments
|(in millions of euros)
|9M 2020(1)
|9M 2019(1)
|2020/2019
|Revenue
|334
|838
|-60.1%
|ADP International
|103
|247
|-58.2%
|of which AIG
|60
|194
|-68.9%
|of which ADP Ingénierie and Merchant Aviation
|31
|43
|-26.4%
|TAV Airports
|227
|582
|-60.9%
|Société de Distribution Aéroportuaire Croatie
|4
|9
|-61.6%
(1) These data take into account the full integration of MZLZ-TRGOVINA D.o.o (Société de Distribution Aéroportuaire Croatia) since April 2019
Over the first 9 months of 2020, revenue from the International and airports developments segment stood at €334 million, up by 60.1% compared to the first 9 months of 2019 mainly due to:
Over the first 9 months of 2020, the revenue of ADP Ingénierie is down by €11 million and stands at €31 million.
Other activities
|(in millions of euros)
|9M 2020
|9M 2019
|2020/2019
|Products
|101
|123
|-18.1%
|Hub One
|98
|111
|-11.8%
Over the first 9 months of 2020, other activities segment products decreased by 18.1%, at €101 million, notably due the non-renewal of some surveys performed in 2019 for the CDG Express project (which are re-invoicing).
Main highlights since the publication of the 2020 half-year results, on 27 July 2020
Change in passenger traffic over the first 9 months of 2020:
u Group traffic:
|Information regarding the suspension of commercial flights and infrastructures closures
|Status as of 30 June 2020
| Group traffic @100%
(mPax)
|Groupe ADP stake(1)
| Stake-weighted traffic
(mPax)(2)
|2020/ 2019 change(3)
|Paris Aéroport (CDG+ORY)
| Paris-CDG : Continuation of domestic and international commercial flights (albeit with travel restrictions)
Paris-Orly : Closure of the airport and suspension of the commercial flights between 01/04/2020 and 26/06/2020
| - Paris-CDG :
Open to domestic and international commercial flights
- Paris-Orly : Open to domestic and international commercial flights
|27.8
|@ 100%
|27.8
|-66.3%
|Zagreb
|Borders closures to the non-European citizens since 19/03/2020
|Open to domestic and international commercial flights
|0.8
|@ 20.8%
|0.2
|-70.1%
|Jeddah-Hajj
|Suspension of the international and the domestic commercial traffic since 25/03/2020
|Resumption of commercial traffic on 15/09/2020
|1.4
|@ 5%
|0.1
|-75.9%
|Amman
|Suspension of the commercial flights between 17/03/2020 and 06/06/2020
| Open to domestic commercial flights only
Resumption of commercial traffic on 08/09/2020
|1.7
|@ 51%
|1.7(@100%)
|-75,3%
|Mauritius
|Suspension of the international commercial traffic since 19/03/2020
|Resumption of commercial traffic on 01/10/2020
|0.9
|@ 10%
|0.1
|-67.4%
|Conakry
|Total closure on 22/03/2020
|Open to domestic commercial flights only
|0.2
|@ 29%
|0.0
|-57.4%
|Santiago de Chile
|Suspension of the international flights on 17/03/2020
|Open to domestic commercial flights only
|6.9
|@ 45%
|3.1
|-63.3%
|Madagascar
|Suspension of the commercial traffic on 20/03/2020
|Resumption of domestic traffic on 01/06/2020
|0.2
|@ 35%
|0.1
|-75.6%
| New Delhi
- GMR Airports(4)
| Suspension of the international traffic since 22/03/2020
Suspension of the domestic traffic between 25/03/2020 and 25/05/2020
|Open to domestic and international commercial flights
|8.9
|@ 31.4%
|4.3 (@49%)
|N/A
| Hyderabad
- GMR Airports(4)
| Suspension of the international traffic since 22/03/2020
Suspension of the domestic traffic between 25/03/2020 and 25/05/2020
|Open to domestic and international commercial flights
|2.9
|@ 30.9%
|1.4 (@49%)
|N/A
| Cebu
- GMR Airports(4)
|Continuation of domestic and international commercial flights (albeit with travel restrictions)
|Open to domestic and international commercial flights
|0.5
|@ 19.6%
|0.1 (@19.6%)
|N/A
| Antalya
– TAV Airports
|Suspension of the international flights on 27/03/2020
|Open to domestic and international commercial flights
|7.1
|@ 23.2%
|7.1 (@100%)
|-75.7%
| Ankara Esenboga
- TAV Airports
|Suspension of the international flights on 27/03/2020
|Open to domestic and international commercial flights
|4.0
|@ 46.4%
|4.0 (@100%)
|-62.4%
| Izmir
- TAV Airports
|Suspension of the international flights on 27/03/2020
|Open to domestic and international commercial flights
|4.2
|@ 46.4%
|4.2 (@100%)
|-55.5%
|Other platforms - TAV Airports(5)
|N/A
|N/A
|5.6
|@ 46.4%
|5.6 (@100%)
|-74.6%
|GROUP TOTAL (excl. Atatürk)
|N/A
|N/A
|72.3
|59.8
|-65.0%
|GROUP TOTAL (incl. Atatürk)
|N/A
|N/A
|72.3
|59.8
|-68.0%
(1) Direct or indirect
(2) Stake-weighted total traffic is calculated using the following method: traffic at the airports that are fully integrated is recognized at 100%, while the traffic from the other airports is accounted for pro rata to Groupe ADP’s percentage holding. Traffic of all TAV Airports' airports is taken into account at 100% in accordance with TAV Airports' financial communication practices
(3) Change in 2020 stake-weighted traffic compared to 2019 stake-weighted traffic
(4) From July 2020, the results of the GMR Airports group are accounted for by the equity method at 49% from July 2020, following the acquisition by Groupe ADP of a second stake bringing the total stakeholding to 49% of the share capital of GMR Airports (see the press releases of 20 and 26 February, and 7 July 2020). As a reminder, GMR holds 64% of New Delhi airport, 63% of Hyderabad airport and 40% of Cebu airport
(5) Turkey (Milas-Bodrum & Gazipaşa), Croatia (Zagreb), Saudi Arabia (Medinah), Tunisia (Monastir & Enfidha), Georgia (Tbilissi & Batumi), and Macedonia (Skopje & Ohrid)
u Traffic at Paris Aéroport
Over the first 9 months of 2020, Paris Aéroport passenger traffic has seen the decrease of 66.3%, with a total of 27.8 million passengers.
|Geographic split at Paris Aéroport
|2020/2019 change
|Share in total traffic
|France
|-55.6%
|19.6%
|Europe
|-68.4%
|41.4%
|Other International
|-68.0%
|39.1%
|of which
|Africa
|-64.5%
|11.8%
|North America
|-76.8%
|7.6%
|Latin America
|-66.3%
|3.1%
|Middle East
|-68.0%
|4.9%
|Asia-Pacific
|-75.7%
|4.6%
|French Overseas Territories
|-45.1%
|7.1%
|Total Paris Aéroport
|-66.3%
|100.0%
The number of connecting passengers decreased by 65.4%. The connecting rate stood at 23.4%, up by 0.9 point compared to the first 9 months of 2019. The aircraft load factor was down by 14.6 points, at 72.1%. The number of air traffic movements (236,433) was down by 56.8%.
Groupe ADP announces the extension of the HubLink alliance with Royal Schiphol Group
Aéroports de Paris and NV Luchthaven Schiphol (Royal Schiphol Group), which is the operator for Amsterdam Schiphol airport, created at the end of 2008, for 12 years, a long-term industrial cooperation and cross-equity investment agreement for 8% of the share capital. The alliance has been named “HubLink”.
The current context of uncertainty resulting from the crisis linked to CoVid-19 makes it necessary to postpone the decision on the future of this alliance.
Aéroports de Paris, after authorization from its Board of Directors, announces having soon to sign an amendment to extend this alliance for a duration of one year, until November 30th, 2021.
Forecasts
2020 Forecasts
|
|2020 forecasts as established on 10 February 2020
|2020 forecasts on 27 July 2020
|2020 forecasts on 23 October 2020
|Group Traffic
| Traffic growth assumption for Paris Aéroport: increase between +2% and +2.5% in 2020 vs 2019
Traffic growth assumption for TAV Airports between +3% and +5% between 2020 and 2019, calculated without Istanbul Atatürk in 2019
à Abandon on 16 March 2020
|Assumption of a drop in traffic of -63% over the year 2020 vs 2019
|Assumption of a drop in traffic of between -65% and -70% in 2020 vs 2019
|Consolidated revenue
|-
|-
|-€2.3bn to -€2.6bn compared to 2019
|Group operating expenses reduction
|-
|€550m
|€650m to €700m
| Consolidated EBITDA
| Consolidated Group EBITDA growth 2020(1)(2)(3)(4) between +3.5% and +6.5% compared to 2019
Consolidated EBITDA growth excluding TAV Airports and AIG(3)(4) between +3% and +5% compared to 2019
à Abandon on 16 March 2020
|-
|-
|Dividend
| Proposed dividend(5) of €3.70 per share for 2019, stable compared to 2018
à Revision on 31 March 2020 to only maintain the 0.70€ interim dividend already acquired for the 2019 financial year (6)
|-
|No interim dividend payment for the 2020 fiscal year
Agenda
A conference call will be held today at 8:30 am (Paris time) and will be webcasted live on our website. The presentation will be available on the website: finance.groupeadp.fr
Disclaimer
This presentation does not constitute an offer to purchase financial securities within the United States or in any other country.
Forward-looking disclosures (including, if so, forecasts and objectives) are included in this press release. These forward-looking disclosures are based on data, assumptions and estimates deemed reasonable at the diffusion date of the present document but could be unprecise and are, either way, subject to risks. There are uncertainties about the realization of predicted events and the achievements of forecasted results. Detailed information about these potential risks and uncertainties that might trigger differences between considered results and obtained results are available in the registration document filed with the French financial markets authority on 23 March 2020 under D.20-0159, retrievable online on the AMF website www.amf-france.org or Aéroports de Paris website www.parisaeroports.fr.
Aéroports de Paris do not commit and shall not update forecasted information contained in the document to reflect facts and posterior circumstances to the presentation date.
Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2019, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 108 million passengers and 2.2 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 110 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2019, group revenue stood at €4,700 million and net income at €588 million.
groupeadp.fr
