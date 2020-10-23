The Group Revenue stood at 73 324 thousand EUR during September of 2019 – August of 2020, while during the same period of FY2019 revenue was 75 204 thousand EUR.

Net profit of the Group during September of 2019 – August of 2020 was 5 030 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 7 254 thousand EUR. Net profit of the Group during September of 2018– August of 2019 was 4 071 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 5 643 thousand EUR.

The Group Revenue stood at 22 346 thousand EUR during IV quarter June – August of 2020, while during the same period of FY2019 revenue was 18 077 thousand EUR.

Net profit of the Group during June – August of 2020 was 3 310 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 3 457 thousand EUR. Net profit of the Group during June – August of 2019 was 2 926 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 2 916 thousand EUR.

Additional information:

Head of Finance

Edgaras Kabečius

Phone No: +370 5 2525700

Attachment