87 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Our reports on generator rental market for oil and gas industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for consistent power, increasing focus on unconventional oil and gas E&P activities, and increasing offshore drilling activity. In addition, need for consistent power is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The generator rental market for oil and gas industry market analysis includes product segment, application segment and geographical landscapes



The generator rental market for oil and gas industry is segmented as below:

By Product

• Diesel generator

• Gas generator



By Application

• Onshore

• Offshore



By Geographic Landscapes

• MEA

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America



This study identifies the increasing focus on unconventional oil and gas E&P activities as one of the prime reasons driving the generator rental market for oil and gas industry growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our generator rental market for oil and gas industry covers the following areas:

• Generator rental market for oil and gas industry sizing

• Generator rental market for oil and gas industry forecast

• Generator rental market for oil and gas industry industry analysis





