F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange release, 23 October 2020, 10.30 EEST

F-Secure Corporation: Financial reporting schedule for 2021

During the year 2021, F-Secure Corporation will publish financial information as follows:

Financial Statement Release 2020 and Annual Report 2020, February 10, 2021

Interim report January-March 2021, April 29, 2021

Half year financial report January-June 2021, July 15, 2021

Interim report January-September 2021, October 21, 2021

The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 14:00 EET. The Board of Directors will convene the meeting.

Contact information:

Henri Kiili, Investor Relations and Treasury Director, F-Secure

+358 40 840 5450

investor-relations@f-secure.com



