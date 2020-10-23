Camfil is dedicated to contributing its best by aligning the core business strategies with four UN Sustainable Development goals.

Camfil is dedicated to contributing its best by aligning the core business strategies with four UN Sustainable Development goals.

Riverdale, NJ, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil is dedicated to contributing its best by aligning the core business strategies with four UN Sustainable Development goals.

Leading air filtration industry manufacturer Camfil joins organizations globally in celebrating United Nations Day this year. Sustainability, both economic and environment, is a cornerstone of the goals the UN works towards. Clean air and safe, effective air filtration is essential for these goals. Camfil will be sharing how their processes and initiatives contribute to four of the UN’s Sustainable Development Days via social media and blogging channels in the upcoming days.



“This year the United Nations is celebrating their 75th anniversary with an aim to improve global health, economic values, and its social impact. Camfil is dedicated to contributing its best by aligning the core business strategies with four UN Sustainable Development goals,” says Armando Brunetti, President Americas at Camfil USA Inc.

What Are the UN Sustainable Development Goals?

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), also known as the Global Goals, were adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015 as a “universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030.” according to the UN. This United Nations Day also marks the 5th anniversary of the Sustainable Development Goals being adopted. There are seventeen in total, covering a variety of different domains.

Camfil’s company mission prioritizes human rights, environmental sustainability, as seen in their mission statement: “Our mission is to protect people, processes and the environment by defining, developing and delivering solutions that combine clean air with energy efficiency in a sustainable and profitable way.”

This year, see how Camfil is aligned with the following four UN Sustainable Development Goals:

#3: Good Health and Wellbeing

#8: Decent Work and Economic Growth

#11: Sustainable Cities and Communities

#12: Responsible Consumption and Production

“To achieve sustainable development goals, businesses must make significant efforts. They must adopt a sustainability mindset, anchoring sustainability in company strategies, core business activities, and employee behaviors.”

About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

Camfil’s core belief is that clean air should be a human right. For more than half a century, Camfil worldwide has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, Camfil provides commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Camfil has been applying their decades of experience in biosafety containment, healthcare, and other sectors of the air filtration industry to provide technological solutions for the public as well as in hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Media Contact:

Lynne Laake

Camfil USA Air Filters

T: 888.599.6620

E: Lynne.Laake@camfil.com

F: Friend Camfil USA on Facebook

T: Follow Camfil USA on Twitter

Y: Watch Camfil Videos on YouTube

L: Follow our LinkedIn Page





https://story.kisspr.com News for Camfil is powered by KISS PR Digital PR Experts

Attachments