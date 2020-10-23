APPOINTMENT OF BJØRN ERIK NYBORG AS DIRECTOR REPRESENTING EMPLOYEES ON THE NEXANS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Paris, October 23, 2020 – The Nexans European Works Council (NEWCO) has appointed Bjørn Erik Nyborg as Director representing employees on the Nexans Board of Directors, following a vote on October 15th, 2020. Bjørn Erik becomes the second Director representing employees after the amendment of the Company’s articles of association following the enactement of the Pacte law. His mandate will run for the next 4 years.

Bjørn Erik Nyborg joined Nexans in November 2005 as an operator working shifts on the paper insulation line in the Submarine & Land Systems (SLS) Business Group. Since 2019, he has been responsible for Warehouse Consumables at the Halden plant in Norway.

Bjørn Erik Nyborg has been a Deputy member of the Board of Directors of Nexans Norway from 2014 to 2019. He represented the Norwegian workers in Newco from 2016 to 2020. He has also been a Deputy member on an external Board, OK Industri, which is responsible for educating apprentices in one of Norway’s regions from 2014 to 2019.

Bjørn Erik Nyborg joined the local union in 2005. He became full-time Deputy leader of the union in 2013. During his time as the union leader, Bjørn Erik Nyborg covered many aspects of union duties such as revising local agreements and negotiating salaries both at a local and at a national level, and dealing with individual employee legal cases.

