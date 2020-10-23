Dublin, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crohn's Disease - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global sales in the CD market are expected to grow to $12.6B by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2019-2029.
The publisher forecasts the US CD market to grow to $10.4B (82.3% of global sales), the 5EU to grow to $1.9B (14.7% of global sales), Japan to grow to $174.9M (1.4% of global sales), and Canada to grow to $200.1M (1.6% of global sales) over the next 10 years.
In May 2014, Takeda gained approval for Entyvio (vedolizumab), the first-in-class integrin inhibitor that was the first new biologic treatment approved for CD that was not an anti-TNF, and this was followed by Janssen's Stelara (ustekinumab) in September 2016, which was a first-in-class interleukin (IL)-12 and 23 inhibitor. Moreover, biosimilars of currently marketed anti-TNF biologics recently entered the market, with Remicade (infliximab) biosimilars first marketed in 2015 in Europe and 2016 in the US, and adalimumab biosimilars first marketed in Europe in 2018.
This is likely to result in a highly competitive market for patients who have failed first-line agents, such as steroids, aminosalicylates, and immunomodulators. Competition will intensify with the arrival of new anti-IL-23 treatments and new classes of therapies in development, Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors and sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor (S1PR) modulators, which will offer a more convenient form of administration. With existing unmet need for all patients, particularly CD patients that experience loss of response to biologic treatment and patients that develop fistulizing disease, CD represents an important immunology sector for drug developers.
The publisher estimates that sales of drugs in the CD market were approximately $7.4B in 2019 in the 8MM. The US was the largest market, with approximately $5.8B in drug sales, which represented 78.9% of the total CD market. The 5EU market contributed $1.3B in sales, Japan contributed sales of $133.2M, and Canada contributed sales of $148.9M in 2019.
