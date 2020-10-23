Dublin, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Model Innovations in the Building Construction Industry, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Asia-Pacific is expected to record substantial building construction development in the next five years despite some impact from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. This is mainly impacted by the rapid urbanization and heavy investment in the region.



The building construction industry is facing several challenges such as declined project productivity, workforce scarcity, the rising cost of building materials, site safety issues, and an overwhelming number of technological solutions, which complicates decision making in construction processes.



Notable building construction technologies include augmented and virtual reality, 3D printing, building information modelling (BIM), automation and robotics, and wearables and innovative materials. In addition to advances in technology, sustainability trends such as prefabrication construction, sustainable construction, and green building are likely to revolutionize the conventional building construction sector, and consequently disrupt the way business is done. Several innovative business models have emerged.



Most innovative business models belong to the Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Consumer (B2C), and Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C) categories. Amongst them, the vertically integrated, servitization (or XaaS) and off-site construction business models are likely to be developed in the next five years.



This study also documents several companies that have successfully adopted innovative business models. These include Doorsteps and PropertyGuru (multi-sided platforms), Plant Prefab (off-site construction), Armstrong World Industries (circular construction), Katerra (vertical integration), and Hilti and TerraDrone (Anything-as-a-Service, XaaS).



This outlook was created over the past several months based on the underlying fundamentals of the industry. While in production, the impact of COVID-19 on the market is beginning to take shape. We are working to address this using a multi-discipline process. Please stay tuned for more intelligence on how the pandemic might change the underlying assumptions and directions of the market.



Growth opportunities identified in this study:

To invest in building employee capability in operating advanced construction machinery and IT software

To re-examine the business model of construction companies for the benefits of a more systematic operation and transparent collaborations with other project participants

To absorb circular building projects and to establish local prefabrication plants as solutions that drive sustainability in the industry

To form vertical integration fusing large companies, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and start-up businesses and offer a one-stop construction service

To begin using common platforms such as building information modelling (BIM) in all construction projects

In conclusion, the building construction value-chain will shift from sequential (conventional value chain) to innovative business models, where future value-chain prospects will appear to be interconnected and performed simultaneously.



Building technology companies that provide software offerings with artificial intelligence, data analytics, or cloud capabilities as part of their business model will likely thrive in the post-COVID-19 market. The main goal would be to provide the right technical resources and monetization methods, as customers are likely to be financially troubled after the pandemic.



The logic of the value chain will transform into value networks. This means that the value will be co-created by a combination of building industry participants in the network. It is this knowledge exchange that will drive the proactive production of goods and services, thus bringing changes and innovation to business models in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Key Findings

1. Introduction

Scope of Study

Definition of a Business Model

Business Model Approaches

Key Variables of a Business Model

Business Model Categories

2. Building Construction Industry Outlook

Asia-Pacific Building Construction Industry by Country

Outlook of Building Construction Industry - Notable Construction Projects in Asia-Pacific

Present Value Chain of Building Construction

Present Value Chain of Building Construction Explained

Strategic and Operational Challenges of the Current Building Construction Industry

Trends in Building Construction Industry

Trends in the Building Construction Industry - Technology Advancement Prospects

Trends in the Building Construction Industry - Sustainability Prospects

Future Outlook of Building Construction Industry due to Impact of Covid-19 (2020 and Beyond)

3. Emerging of Innovative Business Models in Building Construction Industry

Business Model Transformation and Innovations in Building Construction

Business Model 1 - Multi-sided Platform (MSP)

Business Model 1 - Multi-sided Platform (MSP): Online Estate Agents

Business Model 1 - Multi-sided Platform: e-Auction and Online Bidding Services

Global Best Practices - Doorsteps (HQ: UK, Est. 2016)

Global Best Practices - PropertyGuru (HQ: Singapore, Est. 2007)

Business Model 2 - Off-Site Construction

Global Best Practices - Plant Prefab, Inc. (HQ: USA, Est. 2016)

Business Model 3 - Circular Construction

Global Best Practices - Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (HQ: USA, Est. 1891)

Business Model 4 - Vertical Integration

Global Best Practices - Katerra Inc. (HQ: USA, Est. 2015)

Business Model 5 - Anything-as-a-Service (XaaS)

Business Model 5 - Anything-as-a-Service (XaaS): Product-as-a-Service (PaaS)

Business Model 5 - Anything-as-a-Service (XaaS): Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Business Model 5 - Anything-as-a-Service (XaaS): Benefits of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Global Best Practices - Hilti (HQ: Liechtenstein, Est. 2001)

Global Best Practices - Terra Drone Corporation: (HQ: Japan, Est. 2016)

4. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Investment in the Workforce

Growth Opportunity 2 - Business Model Re-examination

Growth Opportunity 3 - Circular Building Projects

Growth Opportunity 4 - Integration of Construction Verticals

Growth Opportunity 5 - Adoption of BIM in Construction Projects

Growth Opportunity 6 - Establishing Local Prefabrication Plants

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

Companies Mentioned



Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

Doorsteps

Hilti

Katerra Inc.

Plant Prefab, Inc.

PropertyGuru

Terra Drone Corporation

