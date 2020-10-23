Dublin, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Vehicle OEM Launch Timelines, Penetration, and Forecast, Edition 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this study, you will find detailed analysis on every aspect of future demand for autonomous vehicles. It includes an analysis of 70+ OEM brands both traditional and new autonomous players across passenger and commercial vehicles ecosystem.

Some of the critical analysis covered in the report are as follows:

Analyzing the communicated time-to-market for SAE level 3 and level 4 AVs with solutions such as highway autopilot, urban autopilot, and automated valet parking, among others by leading OEM brands and new AV players

Analysis of on-demand AV fleet for mobility-as-a-service such as robotaxis, autonomous shuttle, pods, and delivery vehicles

Analyzing the current status of automation in automotive industry, and identifying potential future demand for AVs till 2040

Analyzing the market penetration of each SAE levels of automation across major automotive markets globally

Identifying OEM strategies and markets for monetizing the AV

With this research, the aim is to bring a fact-based evaluation of the AVs.

Key Questions Answered

What is the current status of vehicle automation in passenger and commercial vehicles industry?

When will we see true autonomous driving on roads?

Which companies will be the first to enter volume production of AVs?

What are the different ways in which OEMs, Tier 1s, and new AV tech players going to monetize autonomous driving?

What is the communicated time-to-market by the leading OEMs and tech companies?

When is level 3 AVs expected on North American roads?

How are the regulatory frameworks being developed across major automotive markets?

What is the status of Chinese AV industry developments? And how are the Chinese OEMs, tech players, and Tier 1s approaching autonomy?

Which markets are expected to drive the demand for AVs?

How will autonomy be introduced first in robotaxis, shuttles, pods, and autonomous delivery vehicles?

Which markets are expected to have highest market penetration of autonomy?

How is autonomy being developed in commercial vehicles industry?

Who are the leading players in robotic vehicles ecosystem, ADAS passenger vehicles ecosystem, and ADAS commercial vehicles ecosystem?

How is the market penetration of different levels of autonomy change in major economies?

What is the projected sales demand for all the levels of autonomy in major automotive markets?

At what AV development stage are the leading OEMs and AV tech players?

When will level 4 autonomy be introduced in private vehicles?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Scope of Research



2 Research Methodology



3 Automotive Demand Post COVID-19



4 ADAS Passenger Vehicles - Level 1 & 2



5 Autonomous OEM Passenger Vehicles - Level 3 and Above



6 Robotaxis - Autonomous Mobility-As-A-Service



7 ADAS and Autonomous Commercial Vehicles

Role of Suppliers in Autonomous Trucking Industry

8 OEM Passenger Vehicles Models and Trim Levels Equipped with ADAS Features

Level 1 Passenger Vehicle Models Analysis

Analysis on ADAS Features Equipped in the Level 1 Vehicle Models

Analysis on Number of Sensors Equipped in Level 1 Vehicle Models

Market Penetration of Level 1 Vehicles in Passenger Cars Market

Market Forecast

Suppliers Analysis

Level 2 Passenger Vehicle Models Analysis

Analysis on ADAS Features Equipped in the Level 2 Vehicle Models

Analysis on Number of Sensors Equipped in Level 2 Vehicle Models

Market Penetration and Launch Timelines of Level 2 Vehicles in Passenger Cars Market

Market Forecast

Suppliers Analysis

Level 3 Vehicle Models Analysis

Analysis on ADAS Features Equipped in the Level 3 Vehicle Model

Analysis on Number of Sensors Equipped in Level 3 Vehicle Model

Launch Timelines of Level 3 Vehicles in Passenger Cars Market

Market Forecast

Suppliers Analysis

Level 4 and 5 OEM Concept Vehicle Models Analysis

Analysis on Features Equipped in the Level 4 & 5 Vehicle Models

Analysis on Number of Sensors Equipped in Level 4 & 5 Vehicle Models

Launch Timelines of Level 4 & 5 Vehicles in Passenger Cars Market

Market Forecast

Suppliers Analysis

Robotaxi and Delivery Vehicles Analysis

Analysis on ADAS Features Equipped in the Robotaxi and Delivery Vehicles

Analysis on Number of Sensors Equipped in Robotaxi and Delivery Vehicles

Launch Timelines of Robotaxi and Delivery Vehicles

Market Forecast

Suppliers Analysis

Analysis of Shuttles and Pods

Analysis on Shuttles and Pods Models

Analysis on Number of Sensors Equipped Ishuttles and Pods

Launch Timelines of Shuttles and Pods

Market Forecast

Suppliers Analysis

9 Accessing Countries Ad Regulations and Impact

North America

Europe

Latin America

Australia

Asean

10 Accessing Countries' Autonomous Vehicles Readiness Index



11 ADAS and Ad R&D Spendings

Country Level Assessment

OEM R&D Assessment

12 Private Investments in ADAS and Ad Industry



13 Macro Factors Impact on ADAS & Ad Industry



14 Micro Factors Impact on ADAS & Ad Industry



15 Tier-1 Suppliers Landscape

Tier 1 Suppliers R&D Expenses Assessment

Tier 1 Suppliers - OEMs Partnership Mapping

Tier 1 Suppliers - Strategic Partnership Mapping

16 Appendices

ADAS and Autonomous Functions

Levels of Autonomy

Autonomous Driving from Consumers Perspective

List of Companies Analysed in this Study

Companies Mentioned

2getthere

Aptiv

Baidu King Long

Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd. (Subsidiary of BAIC Group)

BelAZ

BMW

Bosch

BYD Co Ltd

Byton

CNH Industrial and subsidiary IVECO

Coast Autonomous

Continental

Daimler

Denso

Didi Chuxing

EasyMile

Einride

Embark

FAW Group

FCA

Five AI

Ford

Ford Otosan (Parent company Ford)

Freightliner Trucks (Parent company Daimler Trucks North America)

GACHA Sensible4 and MUJI

Gatik AI

Geely

GM

GM Cruise

Grab

Harman (Samsung)

Hella

Hino Motors

Hirain

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Honda

Hyundai

Hyundai Mobis

IAV

JAC Motors (Jianghuai Automobile Co)

JLR (subsidiary of Tata Motors)

John Deere

Kelios

Kenworth Trucks (Parent company PACCAR)

Kodiak Robotics

LG

Local Motors

Locomation

Lyft

Mack Trucks

MAN Trucks & Bus

May Mobility

Mitsubishi

Navistar International Corp

Navya

NEVS

NIO

Nissan

Nuro

Ohmio Automation

Opel (GM)

Optimus Ride

PACCAR

Panasonic

Peloton Technology

PerceptIN

Perrone Robotics

Peterbilt (Parent company PACCAR)

Pioneer

Pony.ai

Porsche

PSA Group

Puls.ai

Renault

RIDECELL

Ridecell Auro

Rivian

SAIC

Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd

SCANIA

SF Motors / Seres

Shaanxi Automobile Group

Sinotruk

ST Engineering

Starsky Robotics (Shut down)

Tata Motor Corp

Telenav

Tencent

Tesla

ThorDrive

Torc Robotics (Daimler acquired)

Toyota

Transdev and Lohr group

TuSimple

Uber (Volvo Cars, toyota, Denso)

Udelv

Valeo

Volkswagen

Volvo Cars

Volvo Trucks

Voyage

Waymo

Waymo

WeRide (JingChi)

Westfield

Yandex

Zenuity

ZF

Zoox

