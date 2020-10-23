Dublin, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global PD-1/PD-L1 Immunotherapy Market: Focus on Type, Application, Country Data (14 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global market for PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 10.72% over the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Cancer immunotherapy has significantly advanced in the past few years, and PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy has emerged out as one of the most prominent therapies. Many clinical trials have proved their significance, and many are still underway to find other cancers which can be treated with this therapy. These therapies have shown exceptional results in combination with other therapies with reasonable toxicity profile.



Further, dynamic immunologic studies, along with genetics and epigenetics in the human cancer microenvironment, are expected to guide the development of different combination therapies and generate novel insight into how the human immune system responds to and is shaped by a variety of tumor types.

The unmet medical needs in the field of treatment of cancer are significantly driving the growth of this market. Other factors driving the growth include the high prevalence of cancer and increasing expedited approvals by the FDA.

Despite the various factors that are influencing the growth of this market, there are several key issues that are needed to be addressed to facilitate future growth. The relatively high total costs of development and usage of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors and reimbursement policies are restraining the growth of this market.

Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Competitive Landscape

The exponential rise in the adoption of PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy at the global level has encouraged companies to invest in the development of products in the PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy segment for cancer treatment. Due to the diverse product portfolio and intense market penetration, Merck & Co., Inc. has been a pioneer in this field and been a significant competitor in this market.

On the basis of region, North America holds the largest share, due to improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in per capita income, and improvised reimbursement policies in the region. Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the various immune checkpoint inhibitors available in the market?

What are PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors, and what are their role and significance in the treatment of disease conditions?

What are the various therapeutics based on the PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors available in the market?

What are the current market size and future potential of these therapies?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy market?

What are the various response prediction and influencing factors of PD-1 and PD-L1 blockade treatment?

What are the various combination therapy strategies followed with PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy?

What are the discovery timelines of various PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors?

What is the development status of biosimilars in this market? What will be the impact of its commercialization?

What is the patent landscape of this market? What will be the impact of patent expiry on this market?

What is the reimbursement scenario of the available therapeutics in this market?

What will be the impact of COVID-19 on this market?

What are the various PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors in clinical trials/pipeline?

What is the mechanism of action of various cancer immunotherapeutic agents available in the market?

What are the guidelines implemented by different government bodies to regulate the approval of PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy?

What are the key technological developments on which the current industry leaders are spending a major share of their research and development (R&D) investments?

Which are the leading players currently holding dominating shares in the global PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy market?

What are the key strategies incorporated by the players in the global PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy market, to sustain the competition?

What is the current revenue contribution of the global PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy market (by type), and how would it evolve in the forecast period, 2020-2030?

What is the current revenue contribution of different applications, and how would it evolve in the forecast period?

Which region is expected to contribute to the highest revenue of the global PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy market during the forecast period?

Companies Mentioned



AstraZeneca Plc

BeiGene, Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

Eli Lilly & Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Innovent Biologics, Inc.

Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fq9kpx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900