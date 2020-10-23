PETIT-RECHAIN, Belgium , Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), has announced an expanded partnership with Beneteau on a global scale to leverage both companies’ leadership position and offer Beneteau customers Mercury power on 2021 models. This announcement comes exactly two years to the day when Mercury Marine and Beneteau announced a partnership in North America.

With this partnership, Beneteau customers will be able to take advantage of even more competitive, high performance and high-quality outboard boats and engine packages.

“The relationship between Mercury and Beneteau has continued to grow over the past few years and we are excited to offer boaters on a larger scale the opportunity to experience what has already been successful in the United States – two of the most well-known brands in the marine industry working together on a superior boat and engine package,” said Marty Bass, Mercury Marine EMEA president.

“We are extremely happy to be able to extend our cooperation with Mercury Marine, offering our customers selected premium products to enhance our package performances,” said Luca Brancaleon, Groupe Beneteau Deputy General Manager - Brand and Product Strategy. “Demand for large outboards continues to grow and Mercury has proven to be a good partner to Beneteau in North America and we are confident that this success will be replicated in other regions.”

“I am very excited about the increased partnership with Mercury Marine and we look forward to a long and successful partnership,” said Yann Masselot, Beneteau Brand Director.

Customers can begin ordering Mercury outboards on Beneteau packages immediately and will be on display at upcoming European events.

About Mercury Marine

Headquartered in Fond du Lac, Wis., Mercury Marine is the world’s leading manufacturer of recreational marine propulsion engines. A division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), Mercury provides engines, boats, services and parts for recreational, commercial and government marine applications, empowering boaters with products that are easy to use, extremely reliable and backed by the most dedicated customer support in the world. Mercury’s industry-leading brand portfolio includes Mercury outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury propellers; Mercury inflatable boats; Mercury SmartCraft electronics; Land ’N’ Sea marine parts distribution; and Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils. More information is available at mercurymarine.com.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, NAUTIC-ON. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com .

About Beneteau

The Group’s historic trademark, Beneteau has been a pioneer for recreational boating from the outset. With its world-leading ranges and iconic products, nearly 45 models offer diverse, high-performance capabilities. With one single idea in mind: innovating in terms of both boats and processes to enable as many people as possible to realize their dreams, making the avant-garde accessible. This 2020-21 season, Beneteau demonstrates this spirit of avant-garde launching 5 new boats in the sailboat range Oceanis and the powerboat ranges Gran Turismo, Antares and Flyer. For more information, please visit https://www.beneteau.com

About Groupe Beneteau

Groupe Beneteau stands out in Europe and worldwide thanks to its longevity and its exceptionally diverse range of products. Founded in 1884, the family-owned yard has evolved over time, from fishing vessels to leisure boating, then diversifying into new industrial sectors. The Group has developed unique skillsets and technical knowhow. Groupe Beneteau’s sail and powerboat brands are: BENETEAU, JEANNEAU, PRESTIGE, LAGOON, EXCESS, FOUR WINNS, WELLCRAFT, DELPHIA, MONTE CARLO YACHTS, CNB yacht, GLASTRON and SCARAB. For more information, please visit https://www.beneteau-group.com/en/





