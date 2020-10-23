SOUTHFIELD, MI, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeeva Inc., a global provider of AI-powered indirect spend management solutions, today announced that its President and CEO, Nina Vellayan, received the “Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS of 2020” award from The Software Report.

For its fourth annual award, The Software Report evaluated hundreds of women leaders in the software industry. Awardees were selected based on their professional achievements that have played significant roles and have had a profound impact on their organizations. This year’s “Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS” includes women who have served as role models for the next generation of women leaders in technology.

Xeeva’s CEO, Nina Vellayan, earned this award for her contributions and demonstrated expertise throughout her career. With over 25 years of experience, she’s held multiple senior-level executive and investor positions across various enterprise SaaS companies, both large and small, public and private.

Having joined the Xeeva team in February 2020, Vellayan’s strategic and tactical leadership style has already steered Xeeva to procuring maximum results in a short period of time. Given her highly effective planning, organizational, and communication skills, along with a solution-oriented approach to problem-solving, Vellayan is well-positioned to continue to drive growth in the top position at Xeeva, a SaaS-based procurement software company.

“I feel so honored to receive this award from The Software Report. Across organizations, women play an important role in the SaaS industry,” Vellayan expressed. “I hope that my contributions and all women’s skills and achievements continue to encourage other women to compete and thrive in the male-dominated software space.”

“As competition in the SaaS market increases and COVID-19 continues to cause challenges, Xeeva works to provide unique spend management solutions that help companies around the world realize value from their digital transformations by providing ways to manage indirect spend better.”

Xeeva offers a full end-to-end spend management platform powered by its unique AI technology, the XVA Platform. Its data-driven solutions help companies simplify, consolidate, manage, control, and conduct all spend-related activities in one place and drive cost savings, visibility, and efficiency gains throughout the procurement process.

In addition to The Software Report, Vellayan was also recently recognized for her unique leadership style by Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s “Women in Supply Chain” award.

See the full list of the “Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS of 2020” from The Software Report here.

Click here to learn more about Xeeva and its spend management solutions.

About The Software Report

The Software Report is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity and corporate actions related to the software sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on software and the various companies, executives and investors that make up the sector.

About Xeeva

Xeeva is the leader in indirect spend management solutions that optimize the entire procurement process. From delivering unparalleled data quality and completeness to intelligent guided buying for managing complex procurement operations, take advantage of Xeeva’s unique combination of AI-powered technology, industry insights, and domain expertise to maximize your procurement efficiency and savings. Xeeva transforms indirect spend management with best practices around spend analytics, data enrichment, sourcing, and procure-to-pay solutions that drive better, more strategic decision-making and deliver real financial impact to the enterprise. For more information, visit www.xeeva.com.

