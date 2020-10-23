I pressmeddelandet för Delårsrapport Juli – September 2020 som släpptes 2020-10-23 kl 08:40 saknades PDF-bilaga för delårsrapporten. I detta pressmeddelande bifogas delårsrapporten.



INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT JULY - SEPTEMBER 2020

POSITIVE EBITDA CONFIRMS BUSINESS EFFORTS

THIRD QUARTER 2020

Net sales totalled MSEK 14.2 (15.5), a decrease with MSEK 1.3 / 9 %

EBITDA was MSEK 0.6 (-3.1), an increase with MSEK 3.7

Operating profit/loss was MSEK -0.9 (-4.9), an increase with MSEK 4.0

Profit/loss after tax was MSEK 0.4 (-4.2), an increase with MSEK 4.7

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.01 (-0.19)

JANUARY – SEPTEMBER 2020

Net sales totalled MSEK 38.9 (43.8), a decrease with MSEK 5.0 / 11 %

EBITDA was MSEK -5.2 (-11.4), an increase with MSEK 6.2

Operating profit/loss was MSEK -10.2 (-16.1), an increase with MSEK 5.9

Profit/loss after tax was MSEK -7.6 (-13.3), an increase with MSEK 5.7

Net earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.22 (-0.59)

Jul-Sep 2020 Jul-Sep 2019 Jan-Sep 2020 Jan-Sep 2019 Jan-Dec 2019 Net sales, kSEK 14 183 15 529 38 861 43 818 58 639 EBITDA, kSEK 600 -3 137 -5 194 -11 386 -20 823 Operating profit/loss, kSEK -888 -4 876 -10 212 -16 096 -27 336 Profit/loss for the period, kSEK 429 -4 242 -7 550 -13 290 -23 662 Result per share, SEK 0,01 -0,19 -0,22 -0,59 -0,70

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

Axfood is up and running with Westpay’s payment solution.

Positive trend, additional orders from key customers, value 3 MSEK.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE QUARTER

Westpay expands its business model to reach more customers.

Bedege and Westpay sign agreement and make overall offering stronger, available and scalable.

Westpay strengthen in Norway and expand their reach in the Nordic market.

Strategy expansion continues, Westpay sign agreement with more POS Partners.

For more information about significant events: www.westpay.se/investor-relations

For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-555 6065

Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se

Hans Edin, CCO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-688 02 05

Email: hans.edin@westpay.se

Westpay’s Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank, phone: +46 8-463 80 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

This press release contains such information that Westpay AB is required to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published for public disclosure on 23 October 2020 at 08:40 CEST through the agency of the contact person set out above.

