Global telemedicine market can be estimated at the level of USD 60.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to exceed USD 162 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% over the forecast period.
This research is a marketing analysis of the global telemedicine market in the world. A forecast of the market development until 2025 has been made by analysts with analysis of the market since 2018.
There are three key segments which are Electronic Health Records (EHR), Interactive Telemedicine, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM).
The EHR segment dominates the telemedicine market, with almost 42% market share in the revenue. The EHR market will be analyzed separately in one of the next chapters of the given research.
Interactive Telemedicine has 36% revenue market share, and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) has 22% revenue market share. COVID-19 has contributed to the increasing tendency of the use of telemedicine apartment.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Telemedicine market - global market review
1.1. History of telemedicine services
1.2. Telemedicine: technology and service description
1.3. Global telemedicine market size
1.4. Telemedicine market drivers
1.5. Top Telemedicine Medical Specialties
Chapter 2: Telemedicine Services Market (excluding EHR Market)
2.1. Level of Telemedicine Services Usage in Different Countries
2.2. Telemedicine Services in Key Markets
2.2.1. The Americas: the USA
2.2.2. European Region: the EU and Others
2.2.3. Asia Pacific: China
2.2.4. MENA Region: the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
2.2.5. Southern Asia: India
Chapter 3: Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market
3.1. EHR Market Overview
3.2. Legislative Framework of EHR Market Development
3.2.1. The USA
3.2.2. The European Union
3.2.3. Other Countries
3.3. Global EHR Market Segmentation
3.3.1. By Geographical Region/Country
3.3.2. By Product
3.3.3. By End User
3.3.4. By Application
3.3.5. By Vendor
Chapter 4: Global Telemedicine Equipment Market
4.1. Telemedicine Equipment Market Size
4.2. Telemedicine Equipment Market Segments
Chapter 5: Competitive Landscape
5.1. Non-Profit Telemedicine Associations
5.2. Key Telemedicine Market Players
5.3. Company Profiles
Chapter 6: Summary and Conclusions
