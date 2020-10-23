New York, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Seaweed Cultivation Market by Type, Method of Harvesting, Form, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03833615/?utm_source=GNW

However, excessive use of seaweed products can adversely affect consumers’ health due to toxic minerals such as heavy metal residues. This has led to increasing health concerns globally, which, in turn, serves as a restraining factor for the growth of the seaweed cultivation market.

"The red seaweed is estimated to dominate the global seaweed cultivation market, in terms of volume."

Red seaweeds are the largest group of seaweeds that are directly consumed as food due to their high content of essential nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.As the red seaweeds are nutrition-dense, they are used mainly in various food products, such as soups, salads, snacks, and sushi.



Red seaweeds are preferred more due to their nutrition and protein-rich properties compared to brown and green seaweeds.These seaweeds are also used to manufacture agar and carrageenan, widely used as a thickening and gelling agent.



On account of these factors, the red seaweed is projected to witness high demand globally.

"Seaweeds harvested from aquaculture is projected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period."

Seaweeds are mainly obtained from aquaculture and are used for the extraction and production of carrageenan and alginates.The rise in demand for aquaculture seaweeds as a raw material for the hydrocolloid industry to manufacture carrageenan, agar-agar, and alginates is projected to reflect overall market growth positively.



Furthermore, aquaculture seaweeds’ cultivation does not require large setups and causes minimum harm to fishery resources and seabed.In the developing countries, this method acts as a sustainable activity, which also provides an alternative livelihood for the small-scale fishing community.



Due to these factors, seaweed aquaculture remains high across regions, contributing toward the overall market growth.

"Europe is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing market for seaweed cultivation during the forecast period.The demand for seaweeds in Europe is driven by various factors such as increased use of seaweeds as hydrocolloids, rising production of seaweeds through seaweed aquaculture, and the rising application of seaweeds in agriculture, feed, medicine, and human food.



In this region, consumers are more inclined toward healthy foods, and seaweeds are viewed as a healthy superfood used in a large number of food products, seasonings, and beverage items, thereby driving the market’s growth.The other significant applications of seaweeds in Europe include producing alginic acid through hydrocolloids, producing organic fertilizers for use in agriculture, and as additives in feed.



The usage of seaweeds for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries has recently started developing due to the rising awareness about the nutritional content and advantages associated with seaweed consumption.



The seaweed cultivation market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and RoW (Brazil, Chile, South Africa, and other South American, African, and Middle Eastern countries).



