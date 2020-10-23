Dublin, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "A Definitive Guide to Indian Foodtech Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The USD 4.2Bn Indian Food Delivery Market.



An introduction into the Indian online food delivery space, its evolution from 2016 to current, analysis of various business models and the key trends that are likely to define the sector, going forward.



Table of Contents



1. Sector overview

1.1. Online penetration in overall food services

1.2. Evolution of GMV and Volumes (2016-19)

1.3. Segmentations

1.4. Evolution of the market till '24



2. Key business models and value chain

2.1. Aggregators

2.2. Cloud kitchens

2.3. Customer engagament/loyalty programmes



3. Forward looking trends:

3.1. Diversification into allied businesses

3.2. Path to profitability



4. Case Studies:

4.1. Swiggy

4.2. Zomato

4.3. Rebel foods



