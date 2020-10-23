Dublin, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Alcoholic Ingredients Market 2020-2025 by Type of Ingredient, Type of Beverage, Geography, Impact of COVID-19, Ansoff's Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Alcoholic Ingredient Market is estimated to be USD 3.8 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 5.9 Bn by 2025 growing at CAGR of 9.2%.



With a rise in the change of the demographics behaviour and the consumption patterns, there has been increased levels of alcohol consumption across the world owing to rise in social drinking, experiential drinking leading to permissible indulgence amongst diverse age groups. This has further led to the ingredient manufacturers to innovate in order to meet the consumer demands.



The consumption patterns of different alcoholic beverages across the globe has driven the growth of this market. On the contrary, factors like the government imposed regulations and research and development cost for manufacturing unique flavoured alcohol poses a major challenge for the ingredient manufacturers.



Ethanol is used in the manufacturing process of denatured alcohol along with other sugar contents through a fermentation process. Various other ingredients such as fruits grains like barley, wheat, and rye etc. are also used for the production of several alcoholic beverages such as wine, beer and other spirits. Alcohol, with its bactericidal properties has its implication in other sectors like pharmaceuticals, cosmetics (lotions, perfumes), as well as a chemical intermediate either alone or through different mixtures.



Segments Covered



The Global Alcoholic Ingredients Market is further segmented on the basis of the type of the ingredients, the type of beverage and geography. By Geography, Europe has been the dominant region.



Global Alcoholic Ingredients Market, By Ingredient Type

Yeast

Enzymes

Colorants, Flavours & Salts

Others

Global Alcoholic Ingredients Market, By Type of Beverage

Beer

Wine

Spirits

Global Alcoholic Ingredients Market, By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Sensient Technologies Corporation, Ashland Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S



IGR Competitive Quadrant



The report includes IGR Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Alcoholic Ingredients Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of COVID-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using IGR Positioning Quadrants, the publisher's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Companies Mentioned



Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill, Incorporated

Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S

Koninklijke Dsm N.V

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.

D.D. Williamson & Co., Inc.

Dohler Group

Kerry Group PLC

Treatt PLC

