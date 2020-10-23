Dublin, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Alcoholic Ingredients Market 2020-2025 by Type of Ingredient, Type of Beverage, Geography, Impact of COVID-19, Ansoff's Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Alcoholic Ingredient Market is estimated to be USD 3.8 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 5.9 Bn by 2025 growing at CAGR of 9.2%.
With a rise in the change of the demographics behaviour and the consumption patterns, there has been increased levels of alcohol consumption across the world owing to rise in social drinking, experiential drinking leading to permissible indulgence amongst diverse age groups. This has further led to the ingredient manufacturers to innovate in order to meet the consumer demands.
The consumption patterns of different alcoholic beverages across the globe has driven the growth of this market. On the contrary, factors like the government imposed regulations and research and development cost for manufacturing unique flavoured alcohol poses a major challenge for the ingredient manufacturers.
Ethanol is used in the manufacturing process of denatured alcohol along with other sugar contents through a fermentation process. Various other ingredients such as fruits grains like barley, wheat, and rye etc. are also used for the production of several alcoholic beverages such as wine, beer and other spirits. Alcohol, with its bactericidal properties has its implication in other sectors like pharmaceuticals, cosmetics (lotions, perfumes), as well as a chemical intermediate either alone or through different mixtures.
Segments Covered
The Global Alcoholic Ingredients Market is further segmented on the basis of the type of the ingredients, the type of beverage and geography. By Geography, Europe has been the dominant region.
Global Alcoholic Ingredients Market, By Ingredient Type
Global Alcoholic Ingredients Market, By Type of Beverage
Global Alcoholic Ingredients Market, By Geography
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Sensient Technologies Corporation, Ashland Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S
The report includes IGR Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
