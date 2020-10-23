Dublin, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aerial Imaging Market 2020-2025 by End-user, Type of Application, Geography, Impact of COVID-19, Ansoff's Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Aerial Imaging Market is estimated to be USD 1.92 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3.43 Bn by 2025 growing at CAGR of 12.3%.



Certain key factors like the versatility of its services and the increasing technological advancements are positively going to push this market forward. However, factors such as security breaches and use of imaging for unethical purposes with higher need for regulatory requirements can negatively impact the market in the forecasted period.



Aerial Imaging or aerial photography is a process of capturing images of the desired object, ground surfaces with the help of cameras from a highly elevated point. The cameras are usually mounted on various air vehicles like unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), helicopters, airships, or other flying objects like kites and balloons for this purpose. This technology has been used for a while in various verticals spanning from civil engineering, research, government, agriculture purposes.



They are critical in providing insights about spatial information, land cover, vegetation areas, soil maps, and geological areas, which are used for analysis and strategic planning for urban settlements and route designing. Some of the key purposes involve urban planning, security, energy management, and monitoring environmental studies, etc. The commercial applications range from construction progress evaluation, advertising to promotional purposes. The use of this technology has been preferred as it provides a more comprehensive insight for the desired project.



By Geography, North America is expected to be the key regional market over the next six years owing to the development of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and the Personal Arial Mapping System (PAMS). Additionally, the European aerial imaging market is also expected to grow at a considerable rate.



Some of the companies covered in this report are Google, Inc., Kucera International, Inc Near Map Ltd, Eagleview Technologies Inc, Fugro N.V, NRC Group ASA etc.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Rapidly growing popularity of UAVs for aerial imaging

Increasing usage of aerial imaging in defence applications

Growing incidents of natural disasters

Consistent advancements in aerial camera systems

Venture capital investment in drone technology

Diversified areas of application

Restraints

Security and privacy concerns

Stringent aviation regulatory policies

Opportunities

Use of emerging camera technologies

The popularity of location-based services

Increasing demand from the real estate industry

Trends

Aerial Archaeology

Personal Arial Mapping System (PAMS)

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of Covid-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Aerial Imaging Market, by End-user

6.1 Overview

6.2 Government

6.3 Energy

6.4 Defence

6.5 Agriculture & Forestry

6.6 Civil Engineering & Archaeology

6.7 Media & Entertainment

6.8 Others (Insurance & Tourism)



7 Global Aerial Imaging Market, by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Geospatial Mapping

7.3 Disaster Management

7.4 Energy & Resource Management

7.5 Surveillance & Monitoring

7.6 Others (Habitat, Power Line, Advertising, and Photography)



8 Global Aerial Imaging Market, by Geography



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 IGR Competitive Quadrants

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 Merger & Acquisition

9.3.2 Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

9.3.3 New Product Launch & Enhancement

9.3.4 Investment & Funding



10 Company Profiles



Google

DJI

Nearmap

Fugro N.V

Cooper Aerial Surveys

Eagle View Technologies

GeoVantage Inc

Kucera International

PrecisionHawk

Airobotics

DroneDeploy

Landiscor Aerial Information

Premier Geospatial, Inc.

High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc

Eagle Aerial Solutions

Digital Aerial Solutions, LLC

CICADE S.A.

BLOM ASA

AeroMetric Inc.

