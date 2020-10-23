MONTREAL, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, Oct. 24, the Fraser Institute will release the Report Card on Quebec’s Secondary Schools 2020, the go-to source for measuring school improvement.
It provides parents with information they can’t easily get anywhere else by showing which Quebec public and private secondary schools have improved or fallen behind, based on data derived largely from provincewide test results.
A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 5:00 a.m. Eastern.
The complete results for all 473 secondary schools will also be available at www.compareschoolrankings.org.
