The Global Food Service Packaging Market is estimated to be USD 58.6 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 96.98 Bn by 2025 growing at CAGR of 10.6%.



Food service packaging, also known as single use food service packaging products have witnessed growth over the time and includes wide range of packaging products, such as, bowls, plates, cups, spoons, wraps, and so on. The global food service market consists of offline as well as online food service stores that are serving huge number of people all over the world.



The growth of this market is likely to be driven by corporate work culture with changing home food habits, rising demand for durable and recyclable products, growth in take away and drive-away culture in the food service sector, and increasing demand from end-use industries such as food, beverages and grocery stores.



The market is hampered due to stringent rules and regulations for food service packaging as the smallest defect in the packaging may contaminate the product. Development of sustainable packaging solutions and business expansion will create growth opportunities in the market.



Plastic Materials have a maximum share in Global Food Service Packaging Market by Material. Plastic packaging is flexible and allows food service providers to customize its shape, style, and size as per their customers' requirements. It is preferred as it is light-weight and storage space required is small.



Flexible packaging held the largest share of the Food Service Packaging market, by packaging type. Flexible packaging can mold into any shape as per the food items like bag, liner, pouch, or overwrap. This type of packaging is widely used by consumers who are conscious about hygiene and prevent the food product from getting affected by dust, germs, or contamination etc.



Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have a large market share and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. As it is the most widely populated region in the world, countries such as India and China are expected to witness high growth in the food service packaging market due to the growing developmental activities and rapid economic expansion.



Some of the companies covered in this report are Amcor Ltd., Berry Plastic Corporation, Huhtamaki Oyj, Sealed Air Corporation, Westrock Company, Bemis Company Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd, The DOW Chemical Company etc.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increased Demand from End-Use Industries Such as Food, Beverages and Grocery Stores

Corporate Work Culture with Changing Home Food Habits

Increasing Demand for Durable and Recyclable Products

The Growth in the Takeaway and Drive-Away Culture in the Food Service Sector

Restraints

Stringent Rules & Regulations for Food Service Packaging

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions

Emphasis on Modern Technologies in Packaging Industry

Emerging Markets

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Description



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Trends



5. Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6. Food Service Packaging Market, by Material

6.1 Plastic

6.2 Metal

6.3 Others



7. Food Service Packaging Market, by Application

7.1 Alcoholic Beverages

7.2 Non-Alcoholic Beverages

7.3 Fruits & Vegetables

7.4 Dairy Products

7.5 Bakery & Confectionery

7.6 Meat & Poultry

7.7 Others



8. Food Service Packaging Market, by Packaging Type

8.1 Paper & Paperboard Packaging

8.2 Flexible Packaging

8.3 Rigid Packaging

8.4 Others



9. Food Service Packaging Market, by Geography



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 IGR Competitive Quadrants

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

10.3.4 Investments & Fundings



11. Company Profiles

11.1 Te Connectivity Ltd

11.2 Amcor Limited

11.3 Bemis Company, Inc.

11.4 the Dow Chemical Company

11.5 Westrock Company

11.6 Huhtamaki Oyj

11.7 Sealed Air Corporation

11.8 Berry Plastic Corporation

11.9 Reynolds Group Holding

11.10 Paper Company

11.11 Ds Smith plc



