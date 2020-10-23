Dublin, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Firmware Security: Securing IoT From the Roots" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research looks at the state of firmware security and the impact of firmware security on the overall IoT security market. The research identifies firmware development process within organizations and focuses on the companies that have developed innovative platforms and solutions to secure firmware at each stage of development, system integration, and deployment.



The research also looks at the roadmap of firmware security tools that have been developed by promising startups and identifies growth opportunities in the area based on the macroeconomic factors prevailing in the industry.



In brief, this presentation will touch upon the following points:

Introduction - From Application Security to Enterprise Security

Companies to Action

Growth Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Strategic Imperatives

1.1 the Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Firmware Security

1.2 About the Growth Pipeline Engine

1.3 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine



2.0 Executive Summary



3.0 Introduction - from Application Security to Enterprise Security

3.1 A Well-Defined IoT Security Strategy Should Cover the Testing of Security Infrastructure at Each Stage of Development

3.2 Firmware Security is An Emerging Area Within IoT Security Ecosystem with a Number of New and Upcoming Vendors

3.3 While Sca and Sast Are Mature Markets, Firmware Binary Analysis is a Growing Area with a Number of New Vendors

3.4 Synopsys is the Only Comprehensive Solution with SAST, SCA, and Firmware Binary Analysis Capabilities

3.5 Karamba Security and Finite State Have Developed Deep Industry Expertise in the Automotive and Energy Industries, Respectively



4.0 Software Backdoors - Soft Targets for Malicious Actors

4.1 Backdoors Are Some of the Key Attack Vectors Used by Hackers to Infiltrate IoT Devices Without Getting Detected

4.2 Backdoors Are Difficult to Detect as They Are Legitimate by Design

4.3 Strict Regulatory Norms Coming into Effect in Various Geographies Are Forcing Companies to Adopt Strong Security Controls



5.0 Companies to Action

5.1 Synopsys

5.2 Refirm Labs

5.3 Vdoo

5.4 IoT Inspector

5.5 Karamba Security

5.6 Finite State

5.7 Eclypsium



6.0 Growth Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations

6.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Designing Industry Specific Solutions to Cater to Niche Needs with a Deep Understanding of Industry Dynamics

6.3 Growth Opportunity 2: Stringent Compliance Norms Driving Manufacturers to Pursue Higher Supply Chain Visibility



7.0 Key Contacts



8.0 Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

Eclypsium

Finite State

IoT Inspector

Karamba Security

Refirm Labs

Synopsys

Vdoo

