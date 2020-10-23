Dublin, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Esterquats - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 7th edition of this report. The 368-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Esterquats Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Esterquats estimated at US$897.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% over the period 2020-2027.

TEA-Quats, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1.8% CAGR and reach US$736.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the MDEA & Other segment is readjusted to a revised 1.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $243.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.2% CAGR

The Esterquats market in the U.S. is estimated at US$243.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$192.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.6% CAGR.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Abitec Corporation
  • Akzo Nobel NV
  • BASF SE
  • Clariant AG
  • Dongnam Chemical Co., Ltd
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Hangzhou FandaChem Co., Ltd
  • Italmatch Chemicals SpA
  • Kao Corporation
  • Stepan Company

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Esterquats Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 41

