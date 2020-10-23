Dublin, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Remotes Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The remotes market is poised to grow by 57.38 million units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. The report on the remotes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the sales of smart TVs and availability of multifunctional gaming consoles.

The remotes market analysis includes application segments and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the rising penetration of DTH connections as one of the prime reasons driving the remotes market growth during the next few years.

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The remotes market covers the following areas:

  • Remotes market sizing
  • Remotes market forecast
  • Remotes market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading remotes market vendors that include General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Logitech International SA, Panasonic Corp., Remote Solution Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, SMK Corp., Universal Electronics Inc., and VOXX International Corp.. Also, the remotes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • TVs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Set-top boxes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Gaming consoles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Standard - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Motion controlled - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Voice controlled - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer landscape

  • Overview

8. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

11. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • General Electric Co.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • Logitech International SA
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Remote Solution Co. Ltd.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • SMK Corp.
  • Universal Electronics Inc.
  • VOXX International Corp.

12. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u2d1ro

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900