The remotes market is poised to grow by 57.38 million units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. The report on the remotes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the sales of smart TVs and availability of multifunctional gaming consoles.



The remotes market analysis includes application segments and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the rising penetration of DTH connections as one of the prime reasons driving the remotes market growth during the next few years.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The remotes market covers the following areas:

Remotes market sizing

Remotes market forecast

Remotes market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading remotes market vendors that include General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Logitech International SA, Panasonic Corp., Remote Solution Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, SMK Corp., Universal Electronics Inc., and VOXX International Corp.. Also, the remotes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

TVs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Set-top boxes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Gaming consoles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Standard - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Motion controlled - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Voice controlled - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer landscape

Overview

8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

11. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

General Electric Co.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Logitech International SA

Panasonic Corp.

Remote Solution Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

SMK Corp.

Universal Electronics Inc.

VOXX International Corp.

12. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u2d1ro

