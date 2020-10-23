Dublin, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Traffic Safety Products Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The traffic safety products market and it is poised to grow by $ 596.31 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The reports on traffic safety products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the development of road infrastructure and increasing investments in construction of industrial and commercial areas. In addition, development of road infrastructure is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The traffic safety products market analysis includes product segment, end-user segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the rising number of road accidents as one of the prime reason driving the traffic safety products market growth during the next few years.

The traffic safety products market covers the following areas:

  • Traffic safety products market sizing
  • Traffic safety products market forecast
  • Traffic safety products market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading traffic safety products market vendors that include 3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., Brady Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Lindsay Corp., RoadSafe Traffic Systems Inc., Shenzhen Luming Traffic Equipment Co. Ltd, SWARCO AG, Traffic Technologies Ltd., and Valmont Industries Inc.. Also, the traffic safety products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Traffic vests and rainwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Tube delineators - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Traffic cones - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Traffic barricades - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user
  • Municipal - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Industrial and commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user

7. Customer landscape

  • Overview

8. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

11. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • 3M Co.
  • Avery Dennison Corp.
  • Brady Corp.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Lindsay Corp.
  • RoadSafe Traffic Systems Inc.
  • Shenzhen Luming Traffic Equipment Co. Ltd
  • SWARCO AG
  • Traffic Technologies Ltd.
  • Valmont Industries Inc.

12. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

