Dublin, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Resilient Flooring Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The resilient flooring market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Major factor driving the market studied is growing residential building construction in developing countries. On the flip side, increasing concern over environmental impact during manufacturing of flooring materials and unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak are hindering the growth of the market.
Increasing innovations in resilient flooring is forecasted to offer various opportunities for the growth of the market over the forecast period.
Resilient flooring from residential building construction is expected to dominate the market studied over the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific region represents the largest market and is also expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period owing to the increasing consumption from countries such as China, India, and Japan.
Key Market Trends
Growing Residential Building Construction in Developing Countries
Resilient flooring is usually a mixture of fillers, binders, and color. Filler materials can include synthetic fibers, ground wood or limestone, and the material that binds the mixture together is either asphalt (asphaltum) or resin.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for resilient flooring during the forecast period. The rising demand of resilient flooring from residential building construction and growing application in commercial sector in developing countries like China, Japan and India is expected to drive the demand for resilient flooring in this region.
Competitive Landscape
The global resilient flooring market is partially consolidated in nature with only few major players dominating the market. Some of the major companies are Tarkett USA & Canada, Armstrong World Industries, Inc, Mohawk Industries, Mannington Mills, Inc. and Shaw Industries Group, Inc. among others.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Residential Building Construction in Developing Countries
4.1.2 Other Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Increasing Concern Over Environmental Impact During Manufacturing of Flooring Materials
4.2.2 Impact of COVID - 19
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Vinyl Flooring
5.1.2 Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)
5.1.3 Fillers
5.1.4 Vinyl Sheet Flooring
5.1.5 Rubber Flooring
5.1.6 Linoleum Flooring
5.1.7 Others
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Commercial
5.2.2 Residential
5.2.3 Institutional
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 France
5.3.3.4 Italy
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Armstrong World Industries, Inc
6.4.2 Beaulieu International Group
6.4.3 Forbo Flooring Systems
6.4.4 Gerflor Group
6.4.5 Interface, Inc
6.4.6 Mannington Mills, Inc
6.4.7 Milliken & Company
6.4.8 Mohawk Industries
6.4.9 nora
6.4.10 Polyflor Ltd
6.4.11 Shaw Industries Group, Inc.,
6.4.12 Tarkett USA & Canada
6.4.13 TOLI Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing Innovations in Resilient Flooring
7.2 Other Opportunities
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/551ar1
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: