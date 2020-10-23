Stagecoach Group plc

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons

The Company was today notified that on 23 October 2020 Ray O’Toole, Chairman, purchased ordinary shares of 125/228th pence in the Company pursuant to an ongoing trading agreement. The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameRay O’Toole
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChairman
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentThis is an initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameStagecoach Group plc
b)LEI4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification codeOrdinary shares of 125/228p
ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares pursuant to ongoing trading agreement.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
 Ordinary SharesGBP 0.4180853,000
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		 

Aggregated volume: 3,000
GBP 0.418085
e)Date of the transaction2020-10-23
f)Place of the transactionXLON

