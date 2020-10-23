Dublin, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rhenium Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for rhenium is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5.1% globally during the forecast period. Rhenium is a chemical element with atomic number 75. With an estimated average concentration of 1 part per billion (ppb), rhenium is one of the rarest elements of the Earth's crust. The growth in the production of aircraft and increasing demand from the power industry have been driving market growth.
However, the growing usage of substitutes and the outbreak of coronavirus across the globe are likely to hinder the growth of the studied market.
Rising demand from biomedical applications is likely to provide opportunities for the rhenium market over the next five years. Aerospace is the most dominating end-user industry of the market studied. North America dominated the market across the globe and Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period.
Key Market Trends
Aerospace to Dominate the Market
Aerospace stands to be the dominating segment as modern jet engines usually employ rhenium as an alloying element, which is critical to the performance of commercial, military, and even rocket engines used for space exploration.
North America Region to Dominate the Market
North America region stands to be the largest market for rhenium. Factors, such as increasing demand from the production of aircraft have been driving the rhenium requirements in North America.
Competitive Landscape
The global rhenium market is consolidated in nature. Some of the major companies are American Elements, H Cross Company, Heraeus Holding, MOLYMET S.A., and Rhenium Alloys, Inc amongst others.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growth in the Production of Aircraft
4.1.2 Increasing Demand from the Power Industry
4.1.3 Mounting Prominence in Catalyst Applications
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Growing Usage of Substitutes
4.2.2 Unfavorable Conditions Arising Due to COVID-19 Outbreak
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Superalloys
5.1.2 Catalysts
5.1.3 Other Applications
5.2 End-User Industry
5.2.1 Aerospace
5.2.2 Industrial Gas Turbines
5.2.3 Automotive
5.2.4 Healthcare
5.2.5 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 France
5.3.3.4 Italy
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 American Elements
6.4.2 Buss & Buss Spezialmetalle GmbH
6.4.3 Colonial Metals Inc.
6.4.4 H Cross Company
6.4.5 Heraeus Holding
6.4.6 Hoganas AB
6.4.7 KGHM
6.4.8 MOLYMET S.A.
6.4.9 NEO
6.4.10 Rhenium Alloys Inc.
6.4.11 Umicore
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Rising Demand from Bio-medical Applications
7.2 Other Opportunities
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
