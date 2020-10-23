Formpipes delårsrapport för januari-september 2020 publiceras tisdagen den 27 oktober 2020, klockan 08:45.

Samma dag klockan 10:00 hälsas analytiker, investerare, media och övriga intresserade välkomna att delta i en webcast där Formpipes vd och koncernchef, Christian Sundin kommenterar den publicerade rapporten och svarar på frågor.

För deltagande vid presentationstillfället

För att delta i webcasten klicka här .

För ytterligare information, kontakta:

Christian Sundin, vd och koncernchef för Formpipe, +46 705-67 73 85

Formpipe builds valuable relationships between data and people. Driven by our core values, since 2004 we have developed premium software that provides you with the right information, in the right context, at the right time. Every time.

We help over 5,500 clients worldwide to digitize and automate business processes. Together with our customers and partners, we co-create a digital society where people thrive. We have offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, USA and Germany. Formpipe Software is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Stockholm.

