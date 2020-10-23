An Extraordinary General Meeting of Hexagon Composites ASA will be held on 13 November 2020 at 13:00 CET at the company’s offices in Korsegata 4B, Aalesund, Norway.

Please find attached the notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting with attendance/proxy and the Board of Directors' proposed resolutions for the Extraordinary General Meeting.



Due to COVID-19, and to ensure accomplishment of the Extraordinary General Meeting in case of new restrictions and guidelines for gathering of people, it is highly recommended to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting by;

a) voting electronically in advance prior to the Extraordinary General Meeting, or

b) participate by proxy, with or without voting instructions.



All documents regarding the Extraordinary General Meeting are available at: https://hexagongroup.com/extraordinary-general-meeting/



Contacts:

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com



About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

For more information, please visit www.hexagongroup.com

Attachment