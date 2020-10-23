SINGAPORE, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The smart advertising token marketplace project SaTT announced today their roadmap towards decentralization, targeting towards being an open source project within 6 months to a year.
With a timeline that ranges from October 2020 to June 2021, SaTT released the first draft of their roadmap of the various developments that would take place as the project aims to switch their wallet and advertising platform to open source mode.
Citing benefits from “community contributions”, SaTT announced that being open source would allow the project to “exceed [their] vision and know-how”, thereby establishing SaTT as a “universal reference”.
Indeed, the ultimate destination for a blockchain token project, following the path of decentralization principles, is to be open source. Currently, Bitcoin and Ethereum, both open source, remain the two largest crypto tokens by market capitalization.
The following are some highlights from the roadmap:
With a mapped out step-by-step implementation towards open source mode, all eyes will be on the SaTT smart advertising marketplace project as it manoeuvres its way towards true decentralization.
About SaTT
SaTT, which stands for Smart Advertising Transaction Token, is a utility token that enables advertisers to buy smart advertising services on its ethereum-based dApp. All transactions between advertisers and influencers/publishers are governed by the SaTT smart contract which ensures speed, transparency and security, and is cost-efficient.
The SaTT dApp helps to quantify ROI by using blockchain oracles to retrieve data from 3rd-party API of social media platforms like Youtube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc. Actions performed, such as LIKES, SHARES, VIEWS, TWEETS etc. can then be evaluated and if all criteria is successfully met, payments are triggered automatically from the advertiser’s preloaded budget to the wallet of the influencer/publisher. Fast, tamper-proof, secure and cost-efficient, the SaTT smart advertising system is a perfect use case of the ethereum smart contract. https://satt-token.com
