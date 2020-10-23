New York, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Foliar Spray Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798610/?utm_source=GNW
A key challenge that needs to be addressed to achieve this goal is minimizing the gap between actual and potential yield which typically is around 25% to 85%. Efforts to maximize crop production are therefore creating strong commercial opportunities for smart fertilizer solutions. Liquid fertilizers, in this regard, are growing in prominence for their numerous benefits such as slow and sustained nutrient release; even and balanced distribution of nutrients for plants; easy application and convenience; ready and faster nutrient absorption than compared to granular fertilizers; easy fertigation without the need for special expensive equipment as liquid fertilizers can be applied through the irrigation system; easy handling and lower cost of labor; faster application and higher shelf life that reduces storage costs. Among the many forms of liquid fertilizer application, foliar application is witnessing strong growth since faster nutrient absorption takes place through leaves in comparison with the roots. The leaf represents the storehouse of energy and spraying fertilizers directly on the leaves aids in easy passage of nutrients through the vascular system (leaf & stem) of the plant. Foliar feeding is also well suited in dry drought prone areas where soil water is sub-optimal preventing absorption of dry fertilizer elements. Economic, social and environmental benefits offered by reduced fertilizer use are driving growth of foliar spraying practices. Small applications of foliar nutrition can result in large increases in crop productivity thus reducing the volume of fertilizers used. Foliar sprays help increase availability of plant sugars, by over 25% to 30%, which are vital for soil bacteria to survive and breakdown rock powders into nutrients needed by plants. They are therefore extremely beneficial for Rhizosphere microflora. They have trace minerals which help correct mineral deficiencies and positively impact crop physiology.
Several foliar feeding agro programs on farms have revealed significant improvements in crop quality. Corns and strawberries which are foliar fed have darker colors, more stalks, stems, and leaves with little or no signs of drought stress. In comparison, farms with granular soil fertilizer applications have a higher risk of producing crops with faded colors, stunted and delayed growth. Foliar feeding is therefore increasingly becoming a key part of comprehensive programs aimed at holistically improving plant health. Rather than being a substitute for healthy soil, foliar feeding is an effective supplementary form of fertilization. When combined with basal fertilization, it also helps control pests such as spider mites, grasshoppers and other insects. The growing interest in hydroponics as the future of agriculture supported by factors such as declining availability of arable land for farming and focus on higher yields and harvest cycles, are poised to benefit demand for foliar sprays. In the absence of soil, foliar feeding is of vital importance for hydroponics growers to ensure that plants receive required nutrients. The United States, China and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 61.3% of the market. China also ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period supported by the country`s efforts to shed its history of overuse of fertilizers without jeopardizing yields. The country`s centrally-controlled government is aggressively pushing scientific farm methods and practices with enormous success. The country until now has achieved over 10% to 15% reduction in fertilizer use per crop.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Foliar Spray
Foliar Spray Market: Prospects and Outlook
Nitrogenous Foliar Sprays Emerges as the Largest Segment
Horticultural Crops at the Forefront of Growth in Foliar
Sprays Market
Europe Leads the Global Foliar Sprays Market
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Coromandel International Limited (India)
EuroChem Group (Switzerland)
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. (India)
Haifa Group (Israel)
Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co., Ltd. (China)
Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL) (Israel)
K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)
TRIBOdyn AG (Germany)
Yara International ASA (Norway)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Foliar Spray Market Poised to Benefit from the Robust Rise in
Use of Liquid Fertilizers
Global Liquid Fertilizers Market in US$ Million for the Years
2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Numerous Advantages of Foliar Feeding Drives Growth in the
Foliar Spraying Market
Factors Determining Success of Foliar Spray Application
Shrinking Arable Land and Need to Increase Agricultural
Production and Yield to Meet the Needs of Expanding Global
Population to Bolster Market Growth
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050 and 2100
Food Demand Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for
Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-2017
and 2018-2027
Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre:
Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for
the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years
1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
With Multi-Nutrient Deficiency Causing Food and Nutritional
Insecurity, Foliar Nutrition Emerges as a Supplementary
Approach to Soil Nutrient Application
Efficiency of Foliar Feeding Vs Soil Application
Intensive Farming and Emergence of Mega Farms Raises Importance
of Foliar Spraying to Promote Nutrient Uptake in Crops
Farm Size Distribution Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Farm
Land by Size and Region
Organic Foliar Spray: A Sustainable Alternative to Chemical
Fertilizers
Nitrogenous Foliar Spraying Offers Significant Advantages for
Nursery Production
Need to Bolster Soil Life Propels Adoption of Foliar Spray in
Permaculture Gardens
Foliar Application for Horticultural Crops: A Promising Market
Increase in Horticultural Crops Production: Opportunity for
Foliar Spray Market
Global Vegetable Production Volume in Million Metric Tons for
the Period 2010-2017
Top Countries Ranked by Production Volume of Fresh Vegetables
(in Million Metric Tons) for 2017
Global Vegetable Production Share (in %) by Top Vegetables for
2017
Global Fresh Fruit Production Volume in Million Metric Tons for
the Period 2010-2017
Foliar Micronutrient Feeding Holds an Edge over Soil
Application for Addressing Micronutrient-Deficiency Symptoms
Soybean Crops Benefit from Foliar Fertilizer Application
Foliar Nutrition Helps Improve Growth, Seed Yield, and Yield
Attributes of Pulse Crops
Global Pulses Production Volume in Million Metric Tons for the
Period 2010-2017
Robust Growth of Biostimulants Market to Fuel Demand for Foliar
Spray
Promising Growth Outlook for Biostimulants Favors Foliar Spray
Market: Global Plant Biostimulants Market Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Global Biostimulants Market by Application (in %) for 2019
Foliar Nutrition Emerges as a Vital Tool for Biofortification
Rising Significance of Nano-Foliar Application
Push towards Organic Farming and Rising Demand for Organic
Fertilizers to Restrain Growth in Foliar Spray Market
Global Organic Fertilizers Market Revenues in US$ Billion for
the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million Hectares for the
Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
Global Percentage Distribution of Organic Farmland by Region:
(in Million Hectares): 2017
Foliar Spray of Herbicides Become Essential Part of Weed
Management
Ease of Use Presents Foliar Spray as the Preferred Application
Technique for Plant Activators
Global Plant Activators Market Size in US$ Million for 2018,
2020, 2022 and 2024
Innovative Solutions Drive Growth in Foliar Spray Market
